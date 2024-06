A single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County took the life of an Alexandria man on Sunday.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2005 Jeep Liberty driven by Lawrence R. Walker, 75, of Alexandria, took Exit 53 from southbound I-85, ran off the road, overcorrected and overturned.

Walker succumbed to injury at the scene of the 5:04 p.m. accident.

The crash remains under investigation.