Did you notice the red spider on AEW ‘Dynamite,’ ‘Collision’? You weren’t seeing things

Ray Petree
On this past week’s episode of AEW “Dynamite,” a red spider appeared on screen during “Timeless” Toni Storm’s Women’s World Championship Fatal-Fourway Eliminator match against Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford and Anna Jay. 

Last night on the special Thursday night edition of “Collision,” the same red spider appeared again during Kris Statlander’s match against Willow Nightingale. 

According to Fightful Select, the red spider is a teaser for AEW’s most recent free agent acquisition, Thekla, whose epithet is the “Toxic Spider.” 

The 32-year-old Austrian born wrestler rose to prominence in World Wonder Ring STARDOM, where she was a member of the Donna Del Mondo, Oedo Tai and H.A.T.E. factions.

Thekla’s four-year tenure in STARDOM ended in late-April, amid reports that she intended to relocate to the United States. While Fightful Select reported that she drew interest from the WWE, all signs point to her having signed with AEW.

Next Wednesday at “Beach Break,” Storm will compete in another Women’s World Championship Fatal-Fourway Eliminator match.

So far, the only other participant in that match that’s been announced is Skye Blue. Could Thekla be a surprise entrant in the match?

We’ll find out this Wednesday.

