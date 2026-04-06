Albemarle County emergency crews are on the scene at a propane truck crash that forced the evacuation of 50 residents in the Afton area.

The accident was reported at 9:23 a.m. in the 7500 block of Plank Road.

The accident led to a propane leak, and emergency managers on the scene set an evacuation radius for a half-mile perimeter around the scene.

Both lanes of Plank Road are expected to remain closed for an extended period as hazardous materials crews work to safely mitigate the incident.

Displaced residents are expected to be able to return to their homes by the end of the day.

At this time, no environmental impacts are anticipated. Current weather conditions, including clear skies and a light breeze, are aiding in the dissipation of propane vapors.

This incident remains under active investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.