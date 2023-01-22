Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news developing one person dead in single car crash in albemarle county
Local

Developing: One person dead in single-car crash in Albemarle County

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

One person is dead from injuries in a single-car crash in Albemarle County on Sunday.

According to Albemarle County Police, the accident was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on James Monroe Parkway near Ashlawn-Highland Drive.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the UVA Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

ben vander plas
,

Virginia Basketball Notebook: Bennett rolls the dice with Beekman, Clark, and it works out
Chris Graham
climate change
, ,

Exxon is getting richer and richer: And the rest of us are poorer for it
Chris Graham

When I was a teenager, I knew global warming was caused by fossil fuels. So did Exxon. 

iran
,

The Iran government’s atrocities against its own people are too many to enumerate
Chris Graham

Iran’s theocratic government is violating every grain of human rights to an extent that transcends the pale of barbaric and beastly behavior in brazen defiance of Islam’s teachings.

mosquito
,

Mosquitoes evolving to be able to resist insecticides: The impact on the fight against malaria
Opinion
police
,

Virginia man in custody on multiple charges after lengthy police pursuit
Chris Graham
virginia tech men's basketball
,

Hokies continue to compete, continue to close out games, in narrow loss at Clemson
Roger Gonzalez
road construction
,

Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Road work schedule for week of Jan. 23-27
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy