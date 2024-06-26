Countries
Home Developing: Albemarle County Police searching for ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect
Local

Developing: Albemarle County Police searching for 'armed, dangerous' suspect

Chris Graham
Published date:
dionte ruffin
Dionte Ruffin. Photo: Charlottesville Police Department

An Albemarle County man who was the subject of a credible threat to three Charlottesville public schools last year is being sought again.

Details are sketchy, but Albemarle County Police issued a shelter-in-place advisory for people in a one-mile radius of the Timberland Apartments on Wednesday afternoon related to a search for Dionte Ruffin, 23.

The advisory was lifted less than a half-hour after it was first issued, as police noted in a follow-up press release that it is believed that Ruffin had fled the area in a black Nissan pickup truck.

Ruffin, according to both communications items from the police, is considered armed and dangerous.





Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

