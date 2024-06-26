Developing: Albemarle County Police searching for ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect

An Albemarle County man who was the subject of a credible threat to three Charlottesville public schools last year is being sought again.

Details are sketchy, but Albemarle County Police issued a shelter-in-place advisory for people in a one-mile radius of the Timberland Apartments on Wednesday afternoon related to a search for Dionte Ruffin, 23.

The advisory was lifted less than a half-hour after it was first issued, as police noted in a follow-up press release that it is believed that Ruffin had fled the area in a black Nissan pickup truck.

Ruffin, according to both communications items from the police, is considered armed and dangerous.