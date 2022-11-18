Deep frying a turkey for Thanksgiving? Don’t catch the house on fire

Deep frying a turkey for Thanksgiving is an increasingly popular tradition for many, but it’s important to keep safety top of mind.

While flavorful, juicy meat and crispy fried skin are benefits of deep-fried turkey, working with large amounts of bubbling hot oil can lead to safety issues and fire risks.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, deep fryer fires cause an average of five deaths, 60 injuries, the destruction of 900 homes and more than $15 million in property damage each year.

“Thanksgiving is a great time to enjoy a meal with family and friends, but please use caution, especially if you may be trying this method to prepare your main dish,” said Dana Fisher, chair of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Safety Advisory Committee. “Always fry a turkey outside in a grassy or dirt area, and wear protective clothing in case of oil splatters.”

To stay safe while frying a turkey, follow these tips from the U.S. Fire Administration: