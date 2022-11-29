Menu
news dealer who brought 200 pounds of crystal ice into southwest virginia gets 30 years
Local/Virginia

Dealer who brought 200 pounds of crystal ice into Southwest Virginia gets 30 years

Chris Graham
Published:
court law
(© BillionPhotos.com – stock.adobe.com)

A former California man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in federal prison for his involvement in a cross-country drug conspiracy that brought hundreds of pounds of crystal ice methamphetamine into Southwest Virginia.

Guy Benjamin Bowman, 57, of Meadowview, was convicted following a jury trial in July of one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and to distributing 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine as well as one count of distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

According to evidence presented at trial, Bowman and Sally Mae Carr, 42, also of Meadowview, operated their methamphetamine trafficking operation in Washington County from January 2021 through April 2022 and conspired with Bowman’s sources in Chino Hills, Calif., to bring approximately 200 pounds of crystal methamphetamine into Southwest Virginia for redistribution.

At the time of their arrests, over two pounds of crystal methamphetamine with a purity of over 98 percent and an estimated street value of $42,000, as well as over $7,000 in currency, were seized.

In October, Carr was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison.

Chris Graham

