news dairy producers in virginia can apply for dmc reimbursement
Local/Virginia

Dairy producers in Virginia can apply for DMC reimbursement

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
(© Savo Ilic – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia dairy producers are encouraged to apply for the Dairy Producer Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program.

The program, available through the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), provides financial assistance for participation in the USDA Farm Service Agency’s Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program, which reimburses dairy producers for premium payments paid to enroll in the federal DMC program at the tier one coverage level.

Eligibility for reimbursement requires:

  • Maintain a grade A milk permit issued by VDACS,
  • Be actively producing milk in Virginia at the time of application,
  • Have an active resource or nutrient management plan as approved by the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) or a local soil and water conservation district OR have a plan that is under review by DCR or a local soil and water conservation district,
  • Submit a completed and signed Commonwealth of Virginia Substitute W-9 form,
  • Be enrolled in the 2023 USDA Farm Service Agency’s DMC program at the tier one coverage level AND have paid the annual premium. Enrollment for the federal DMC program ends on December 9, 2022.

“Virginia’s dairy industry, one of the Commonwealth’s top agricultural sectors, produces safe, wholesome products that are enjoyed locally and around the world,” VDACS Commissioner Joseph Guthrie said in a press release. “The federal DMC program provides a crucial safety net for dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed price falls below a certain dollar amount that is selected by the producer. The Virginia Dairy Producer Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program allows some dairy farmers who otherwise couldn’t afford to participate in the federal DMC program to do so by having their tier one premium payments returned to them.”

Funds are first-come, first served, and applications must be received by Feb. 1, 2023 for consideration.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

