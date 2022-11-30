Menu
news culpeper man arrested in task force drug distribution investigation
Local/Virginia

Culpeper man arrested in task force drug distribution investigation

Chris Graham
Published:
(© mehaniq41 – stock.adobe.com)

A Culpeper man is in custody on drug distribution charges after an arrest initiated by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force.

Daniel Ruiz-Torres, 29, was arrested on Monday during the execution of a search warrant along the 200 block of Jenkins Avenue in the Town of Culpeper.

As a result of the operation, a small amount of cocaine was seized along with drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, scales, $8,844 in currency, and two vehicles.

Ruiz-Torres was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a schedule I/II drug.

Ruiz-Torres was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held without bond.

 

