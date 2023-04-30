Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsculpeper district weekly traffic alert schedule for week of may 1 5
Virginia

Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of May 1-5

Chris Graham
Published date:
road construction
(© jhansen2 – stock.adobe.com)

Albemarle County 

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Final pavement marking work will involve U.S. 250 lane and Interstate 64 ramp delays and continuing through the week between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

  • Sunday through Thursday: US. 250 at the Exit 124 interchange. Expect delays onto Interstate 64 to access U.S. 250 eastbound and westbound lanes. Expect delays on U.S. 250 in the eastbound and westbound lanes.
  • Speed limit reduced to 25 mph through the work zone.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the following areas:

  • U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.
  • Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Street sweeping operations – Expect mobile, alternating directional lane closures in the following areas:

  • U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) between Route 1777 (Hansens Mountain Road) and the Charlottesville City line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 3 a.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Route 20 (Scottsville Road) between the Charlottesville City line and Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Route 20 (Stony Point Road) between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1421 (Elk Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 3 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Route 631 (Rio Road East) between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and the Charlottesville City line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Route 631 (Rio Road East) between Route 650 (Gasoline Alley) and Greenbrier Terrace, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 3 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.
  • Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and the Charlottesville City line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 3 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.
  • Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) between Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile right and left shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Storm drain work. Expect stationary right shoulder closures between mile marker 122 and mile marker 123 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p,m.

Interstate 64 – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lanes closures in the westbound lanes between mile marker 131 and mile marker 142, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile right shoulder closures between mile marker 124 and mile marker 131, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes at mile marker 131, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect temporary lane closures between Route 805 (Henderson Lane) and Route 841 (Covesville Store Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Other construction. Expect lane closures between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Zan Road, in the eastbound lanes, Sunday through Tuesday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Culpeper County

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Utility construction. Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect temporary lane closures between Route 633 (Norman Road) and Route 638 (Cherry Hill Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road) – Other traffic engineering. Expect road closure between Route 795 (Cobbs Legion Road) and Route (676 (Beverly Ford Road), daily through May 5.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Rumble strip installation – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

  • U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) between the ramp to U.S. 17 and U.S. 50 (John S. Mosby Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes.
  • Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) between Galemont Lane and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect left lane closures between mile marker 32 and mile marker 29 in the westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. During right lane closures, exit 31 (The Plains/Old Tavern) will be closed.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures between Route 668 (Savannah Branch Road) and Route 644 (Ritchie Road) in the northbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Roadway improvements. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between Route 1120 (Edgewood Drive) and Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(NEW) Route 609 (Courthouse Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures between Route 806 (Elk Run Road) and Route 612 (Brent Town Road) in the eastbound lanes daily, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 626 (Halfway Road) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 705 (Burrland Lane) and Route 804 (Stuart Street) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, starting Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Route 631 (Dogwood Drive) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect total road closure at Route 613 (Bybees Church Road), daily. Expected completion date is May 1.

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Road reconstruction, striping, curb and sidewalk work between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Please use extra caution through the work zone, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 136 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (East Main Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect shoulder closures between Route 1007 (Lyde Avenue) and Route 1005 (Lock Lane Drive) in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro leaders never sanctioned Jim Wood: They, instead, went all in on his hate
2 Youngkin wraps week of photo-ops in Asia with visit to War Memorial of Korea
3 Heavy rains bring flooding to large swath of Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
4 UVA hoops fans could learn from Giannis Antetokounmpo on the concept of failure
5 Three ODU players taken in 2023 NFL Draft: UVA, VT, Liberty get one each

Latest News

jim wood facebook
Local

Waynesboro leaders never sanctioned Jim Wood: They, instead, went all in on his hate

Chris Graham
ben cline
Virginia

ClineWatch: Ben Cline didn’t just vote to gut the safety net, he’s proud of it

Gene Zitver

Unlike his Republican colleague Jen Kiggans from southeast Virginia, Ben Cline doesn’t have the decency to feel queasy about what he did.

gun violence
U.S./World

Shoot first, ask questions later, now’s not the time for change, thoughts and prayers

Tom H. Hastings

A Texas "gun enthusiast," Francisco Oropeza, 39, was firing off his AR15 in his yard about 40 miles from Houston. He was known to be touchy, so, despite the noise and danger, no one approached him.

RotaryAwards
Local

Rotary Club of Waynesboro honors five local college scholarship recipients

Chris Graham
nick parker uva baseball
Sports

#13 Virginia tops #20 Duke, 10-2, to even weekend series

Chris Graham
fredericksburg nationals
Sports

FredNats power past the Lynchburg Hillcats, 5-2

Chris Graham
norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides, behind team-record 24 hits, blasts Charlotte, 20-1

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy