Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of May 1-5

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Final pavement marking work will involve U.S. 250 lane and Interstate 64 ramp delays and continuing through the week between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

Sunday through Thursday: US. 250 at the Exit 124 interchange. Expect delays onto Interstate 64 to access U.S. 250 eastbound and westbound lanes. Expect delays on U.S. 250 in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Speed limit reduced to 25 mph through the work zone.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Street sweeping operations – Expect mobile, alternating directional lane closures in the following areas:

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) between Route 1777 (Hansens Mountain Road) and the Charlottesville City line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 3 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) between the Charlottesville City line and Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1421 (Elk Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 3 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and the Charlottesville City line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) between Route 650 (Gasoline Alley) and Greenbrier Terrace, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 3 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and the Charlottesville City line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 3 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) between Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile right and left shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Storm drain work. Expect stationary right shoulder closures between mile marker 122 and mile marker 123 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p,m.

Interstate 64 – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lanes closures in the westbound lanes between mile marker 131 and mile marker 142, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile right shoulder closures between mile marker 124 and mile marker 131, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes at mile marker 131, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect temporary lane closures between Route 805 (Henderson Lane) and Route 841 (Covesville Store Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Other construction. Expect lane closures between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Zan Road, in the eastbound lanes, Sunday through Tuesday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Culpeper County

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Utility construction. Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect temporary lane closures between Route 633 (Norman Road) and Route 638 (Cherry Hill Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road) – Other traffic engineering. Expect road closure between Route 795 (Cobbs Legion Road) and Route (676 (Beverly Ford Road), daily through May 5.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Rumble strip installation – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) between the ramp to U.S. 17 and U.S. 50 (John S. Mosby Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) between Galemont Lane and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect left lane closures between mile marker 32 and mile marker 29 in the westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. During right lane closures, exit 31 (The Plains/Old Tavern) will be closed.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures between Route 668 (Savannah Branch Road) and Route 644 (Ritchie Road) in the northbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Roadway improvements. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between Route 1120 (Edgewood Drive) and Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(NEW) Route 609 (Courthouse Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures between Route 806 (Elk Run Road) and Route 612 (Brent Town Road) in the eastbound lanes daily, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 626 (Halfway Road) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 705 (Burrland Lane) and Route 804 (Stuart Street) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, starting Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Route 631 (Dogwood Drive) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect total road closure at Route 613 (Bybees Church Road), daily. Expected completion date is May 1.

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Road reconstruction, striping, curb and sidewalk work between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Please use extra caution through the work zone, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 136 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (East Main Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect shoulder closures between Route 1007 (Lyde Avenue) and Route 1005 (Lock Lane Drive) in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.