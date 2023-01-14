Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Jan. 16-20

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect lane closures, Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas: Interstate 64, between on-ramp and off-ramp of Exit 124 (Charlottesville/Shadwell) in the eastbound lanes. Expect alternating lane closures at on-ramp from U.S. 250 eastbound. S. 250 (Richmond Road), between Route 1777 (Hansens Mountain Road) and Exit 124 (Charlottesville/Shadwell) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. S. 250 (Richmond Road), at on ramp to Interstate 64 in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Be alert for shoulder closures.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expected completion date is Feb., 2023. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Road closed between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 631 (Rio Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64 at mile marker 103, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 1510 (Camelot Drive) and Route 1515 (Airport Acres Road), in the southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 643 (Rio Mills Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 1510 (Camelot Drive) and Route 1570 (Northside Drive), in the southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64 at mile marker 123, in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64 at mile marker 125, in the westbound lanes.

(NEW) Tree trimming – Expect single lane closures with flagging teams, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 854 (Carrsbrook Road), between Route 631 (Rio Road) and Route 1428 (Hunnington Road)

Route 1428 (Hunnington Road), between Route 1427 (Northfield Road) and Route 631 (Rio Road)

Route 1427 (Northfield Road), between Route 1428 (Hunnington Road) and Route 631 (Rio Road)

Route 651 (Wakefield Road), between Route 1428 (Hunnington Road) and Route 631 (Rio Road)

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 122 and mile marker 124, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 116 and mile marker 118 in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, in the eastbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) and the ramp to and from Interstate 64 in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) Pipe repairs/installation. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 805 (Henderson Lane) and Route 838 (Lackey Lane) in the southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Ditch cleaning. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 726 (James River Road) and Route 9011 (Scottsville Elementary School), Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

Interstate 64 — Tree removal operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 107 and mile marker 130 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect right shoulder closures with flaggers between Aspen Street and Virginia Avenue, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday in the following areas:

S. 15 (James Madison Highway) at Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road), in the southbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 29 (James Madison Highway) between Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road), and the Culpeper County line, in the northbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane closures daily, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the following areas through February 3, 2023.

Route 694 (Old Bust Head Road) between Route 850 (Oliver Lane) and Route 674 (Georgetown Road) in the westbound lanes.

Route 829 (Snow Mountain Road) between Route 694 (Old Bust Head Road) and Route 753 (Edwards Drive) in the southbound lanes.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Eastern Bypass) – Other bridge work. Expect right shoulder closures at U.S. 17 (Eastern Bypass), in the northbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Debris removal. Expect alternating lane closures between the Rockingham County line and Route 636 (Goose Pond Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) — Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind barrels. Traffic is diverted onto the newly constructed eastbound lanes while crews reconstruct the westbound lanes. Drivers should use caution through the work zone and stay alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway daily. There will be no work the week of Thanksgiving. Expected completion is summer 2023.

Route 645 (Moore Road) – Drainage installation. Expect road closure at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (South Spotswood Trail) – Shoulder repairs. Expect shoulder closures with a mobile work zone between Route 208 (West Main Street) and U.S. 522 (Cross County Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) at Route 634 (Washington Street), in the northbound lanes.

S. 29 (North Seminole Trail) at Route 634 (Washington Street) in the southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Greene County line and Route 621 (Jack Shop Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 230 (Orange Road) – Debris pick-up. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 607 (Elly Road) and Route 691 (Lost Mountain Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) at Route 720 (Route 720), in the northbound lanes.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) between Route 667 (Lyndon Drive) and Route 20 (Constitution Highway), in the eastbound lanes.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.