Culpeper District Traffic alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of June 10-14

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Other construction – Expect lane and shoulder closures, Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, right shoulder closure between mile marker 102 and mile marker 103 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, left lane closure between mile marker 105 and mile marker 106 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, right shoulder closure between mile marker 104 and mile marker 106 in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64, left lane and left shoulder closure between mile marker 104 and mile marker 105 in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64, right lane closed between mile marker 106 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes.

(NEW) Bridge painting – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 128 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 128 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound lanes, Saturday and Sunday, June 16, 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 128 and mile marker 130 in the eastbound lanes, Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 128 and mile marker 130 in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 128 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound lanes, Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 129 and mile marker 132 in the westbound lanes, Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 129 and mile marker 132 in the westbound lanes, Sunday and Tuesday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspections – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), between Normandy Drive and Route 738 (Morgantown Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday.

Route 676 (Woodlands Road), between Route 743 (Earlysville Road) and Route 1050 (Rivanwood Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday.

Route 743 (Earlysville Road), between Route 1560 (Milford Road) and Route 676 (Woodlands Road) in the northbound lanes, Tuesday.

Bridge repairs – Expect alternating lane closures, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 637 (Dick Woods Road), between Rock Mills Road and Route 177 (Langford Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 691 (Greenwood Road), between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 690 (Greenwood Station Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 744 (Hacktown Road), between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 731 (Keswick Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 633 (Heards Mountain Road) and Route 699 (Boaz Road), daily, through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), alternating lane closures between Route 691 (Tabor Street) and Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane), right shoulder closures between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road), daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

New Roadway Construction – Construction of a roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Hillsdale Drive. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers in the following areas nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, through May 5.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive, nightly in the southbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Cedar Hill Road in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming. Expect mobile work zone with left shoulder closures between mile marker 124 and mile marker 132 in the westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 123 and mile marker 125, daily, through Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Vegetation control. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 111 and mile marker 113 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Turn lane construction. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 742 (Avon Street Extended and Route 1801 (Forrest Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 is narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes. Please expect delays during high volume times of the day. Project completion date, Dec. 4, 2024.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Nelson County line and the Greene County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) – Rehabilitation project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – New roadway construction. Expect right lane and right shoulder closure between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive) in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

Road improvements — Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, nightly in the following areas:

S. 250 (Bypass Expressway), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Dairy Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Culpeper County

Road widening projects – Expect shoulder and lane closures in the following areas:

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 646 (Old Stillhouse Road), alternating lane closures between Route 628 (Weslyn Drive) and Route 635 (Hazeland Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 799 (Keyser Road) and the Culpeper Town line in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), alternating lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Madison County line and the Fauquier County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Signal repair. Expect right shoulder closures at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) in the westbound lane, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

(NEW) Route 625 (Ryland Chapel Road) – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers on the bridge over the Hazel River in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Bridge inspections – Expect alternating lane closures, Monday through Wednesday in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 31 and mile marker 33 in the eastbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 31 and mile marker 33 in the westbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 626 (Halfway Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 627 (Hulberts Lane) and the Loudon County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road), alternating lane closures between Filly Lane and the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Herbicide spraying – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 17 (Warrenton Road), between the Clarke County and Stafford County lines in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 28 (Catlett Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 843 (Old Nokesville Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 31 and mile marker 33 and the exit to Route 245 (Old Tavern Road). Please use caution through the work zone and expect delays. Use alternate routes if possible. Daily and nightly through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 18 and mile marker 21 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 22 and mile marker 30 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Broadview Avenue) – Roadway improvements. Expect intermittent lane closures between Hospital Drive and Winchester Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Other roadside. Expect shoulder closures between Route 1120 (Edgewood Drive) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) in the northbound lanes, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Paving. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 806 (Elk Run Road) and Route 1630 (Beaver Dam Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed at bridge located about one-half mile west of U.S. 17 (Marsh Road). Please follow detour signs. Expected completion date is July 12.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 616 (Union Mills Road), between Route 600 (Boston Road) and the Albemarle County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday.

Route 690 (Columbia Road), at the Fluvanna/Cumberland County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 1120 (Lake Saponi Drive) and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Signal repairs – Expect alternating lane closures, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday, in the following areas:

S. 15 (James Madison Highway) at Route 187 (Spring Creek Parkway) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 15 (James Madison Highway) at Exit 136 in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 33 (Jefferson Highway), between Courthouse Square and Route 1020 (Club Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

S. 250 (Three Notch Road) at U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

S. 522 (Mineral Avenue) at Route 618 (East First Street) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 22 (Louisa Road) at U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 208 (Courthouse Square), at Route 1009 (Woolfolk Avenue) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily.

Route 1004 (Rosewood Avenue) at Route 628 (Fredericksburg Avenue) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Paving – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Route 22 (Davis Highway), between Onionville Road and Route 767 (School Bus Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Route 208 (Zachary Taylor Highway), between U.S. 522 (Mineral Avenue) and Route 850 (Anna Coves Boulevard) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Construction of a new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) Route 644 (Mount Airy Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 605 (Shannon Hill Road) and U.S. 33 (Jefferson Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Madison County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (South Seminole Trail), intermittent road closures between Route 677 (Estes Lane) and Route 230 (Orange Road), nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 29 (South Seminole Trail), both shoulders closed between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly through Saturday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – New roadway construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 662 (Shelby Road) and Route 677 (Estes Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) — Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County line, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway — Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Orange County line and Route 3 (Germanna Highway, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Mowing. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and the Warren County line.