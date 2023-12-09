Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT road work schedule for Dec. 11-15

VDOT has updated the schedule of road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Other roadside – Expect right shoulder closures, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 118 and mile marker 119 in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 123 and mile marker 125 in the westbound lanes.

(NEW) Other construction – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), right shoulder closure between Interstate 64 Exit 107 (Crozet) off ramp and Twinkling Springs Road in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), right shoulder closure between Interstate 64 on ramp at mile marker 107 and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), mobile, alternating lane closures with pilot trucks and flaggers between Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road and Route 796 (Brooksville Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Bridge repairs – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

Route 676 (Woodlands Road), alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 743 (Earlysville Road) and Cedar Bluff Road in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 744 (Hacktown Road), lane closures with flaggers at U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 105 and mile marker 110 in the westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures between Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) and Route 760 (Red Hill School Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Tree removal. Expect alternating lane closures between the Nelson County line and Route 745 (Arrowhead Valley Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) Tree trimming. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 729 (North Milton Road) and Route 616 (Union Mills Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) and Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 will narrow to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes, beginning Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Project completion date, Dec. 2024.

(NEW) Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Bridge inspection. Road closed between Route 850 (Chris Green Lake Road) and Route 1575 (Austin Drive), Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Seminole Court and Greenbrier Drive in the northbound lanes, Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 669 (Sherwood Farm Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 663 (Alanthus Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road) and Route 679 (Farley Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 672 (Stones Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) and Route 724 (Youngs Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bridge repairs — Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, daily, through Thursday in the following areas:

Route 649 (Cedar Mountain Drive), between Route 692 (Old Orange Road) and Route 652 (Mitchell Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) at Route 666 (Greens Corner Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Bridge deck repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 66, right shoulder closure between mile marker 22 and mile marker 26 in the eastbound lanes.

Route 723 (Ashville Road) alternating lane closures between Route 731 (Ashville Road) and Route 185 (Grove Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 28 (Catlett Road), right shoulder closure between Route 649 (Germantown Road) and Route 610 (Midland Road) in the northbound lanes.

Route 609 (Courthouse Road), occasional lane and shoulder closures between Route 806 (Elk Run Road) and Route 612 (Brent Town Road) in the eastbound lanesdaily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 649 (Germantown Road), alternating lane closures between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 610 (Midland Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Bridge repair. Expect lane closures with flaggers at Route 607 (Shenandoah Path) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluvanna County

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) – Bridge repair. Expect lane closures with flaggers at Route 759 (White Hall Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Greene County

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Turn lane construction. Expect right turn lane blocked at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the southbound lanes, nightly through Friday, 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Tree trimming. Expect mobile, alternating lanes closures between Route 625 (Goose Pond Road) and the Rockingham County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 623 (Swift Run Road) – Pole installations. Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures between Route 633 (Amicus Road) and U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1137 (Autumn Oaks Lane) and Route 1130 (Lumber Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Bridge inspections – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 139 and mile marker 141 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

Interstate 64, alternating lanes closures between mile marker 143 and mile marker 146 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

(NEW) Other maintenance – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures with flaggers, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between Route 633 (Bowlers Mill Road) and Route 22 (Louisa Road) Tuesday and Wednesday in the southbound lanes.

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), at Route 617 (Green Springs Road) Wednesday and Thursday in the southbound lanes.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Linden Lane Farm and Rockview Lane in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 22 (Davis Highway) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 780 (Industrial Drive) and Route 767 (School Bus Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (North Seminole Trail) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect left lane and left shoulder closure between Route 612 (James City Road) and Route 631 (Leon Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pole installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 629 (Lahore Road) and Route 625 (Porter Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 629 (Orange Springs Road) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 651 (Tatum Road) and Route 600 (Kendall Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Mowing – Expect alternating lane closures, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 522 (Lee Highway), between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) and the Warren County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday.

S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), between the Rappahannock County line and Route 231 (Sperryville Pike) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday.

Route 231 (F T Valley Road), between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday.

(UPDATE) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile work zone with left shoulder closures between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) and Route 675 (Old Massies Corner Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road) and Route 611 (Seven Ponds Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.