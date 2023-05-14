Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Updated VDOT work schedule for May 15-19

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work and maintenance in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Final pavement marking work will involve U.S. 250 lane and Interstate 64 ramp delays and continuing through the week between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

Sunday through Friday: U. S. 250 at the Exit 124 interchange. Expect delays onto Interstate 64 to access U.S. 250 eastbound and westbound lanes. Expect delays on U.S. 250 in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Speed limit reduced to 25 mph through the work zone.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the following areas:

Route 631 (Rio Road), between Route 3412 (Melbourne Road) and Route 743 (Earlysville Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday.

Route 656 (Georgetown Road), between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 631 (Rio Road) in the northbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday.

Route 852 (Commonwealth Drive), between Route 851 (Dominion Drive) and Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive), Wednesday through Friday.

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect shoulder closures in mobile work zone, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway), between the Nelson County line and Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), between Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) and the Charlottesville City line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 6 (Irish Road), between Route 20 (Valley Street) and the Nelson County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) between the Charlottesville City line and the Scottsville Town line, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway), between Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and the Fluvanna County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) between Route 635 (Miller School Road) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Interstate 64 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 110 and mile marker 117 in the eastbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 125 and mile marker 128 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Bridge maintenance. Expect alternating right and left lane closures between mile marker 109 and mile marker 111 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile right and left shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 107 and mile marker 121 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lanes closures in the westbound lanes between mile marker 124 and mile marker 134, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Super load. Expect delays and a mobile work zone between mile marker 87 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Paving operations/line painting. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 692 (Plank Road) and the Nelson County line in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 600 (Watts Passage) – Bridge repairs. Expect all lanes closed to through traffic at Route 700 (Watts Farm Road), daily. Project completion expected Nov. 20, 2023.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 66, between Exit 23 (Delaplane/Paris) and Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) in the eastbound lanes.

Route 620 (Edwards Shop Road), between Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) and Route 674 (Kellys Ford Road) in the northbound lanes.

Route 674 (Kellys Ford Road) at Route 620 (Edwards Shop Road), in the eastbound lanes.

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect lane a shoulder closures in a mobile work zone in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway), between the Madison County line and the Fauquier County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and the Rappahannock County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Sunday, May 22, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

Mowing operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, shoulder closures, and mobile work zones, daily, in the following areas.

U.S. 17 (Warrenton Road), between the Stafford County line and Route 709 (Belvoir Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway North), between the Culpeper County line to the Prince William County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway West), between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and the Warrenton Town line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road), between U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) and the Prince William County line, daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 66 at mile marker 21 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 66 at mile marker 25 in the westbound lanes.

U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) between Route 713 (Maidstone Road) and Interstate 66, Exit 23 (Delaplane/Paris) in the northbound lanes.

U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) at Route 713 (Maidstone Road), in the southbound lanes.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), between Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) in the eastbound lanes.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), at Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road), in the westbound lanes.

Route 215 (Vint Hill Road), between Route 600 (Broad Run Church Road) and Pleasant Colony Lane, in the eastbound lanes.

Route 215 (Vint Hill Road), between Route 600 (Broad Run Church Road) and Route 652 (Kennedy Road) in the westbound lanes.

Route 713 (Maidstone Road), between U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) and Route 185 (Grove Lane) in the southbound lanes.

(NEW) Paving operations – Expect lane closures with mobile work zone in the following areas:

Route 626 (Halfway Road) between Route 705 (Burrland Lane) to The Plains Town line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 643 (Meetze Road), between Route 672 (Duhollow Road) and U.S. 15 (Eastern Bypass), in the northbound lanes, Monday, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 24 and mile marker 31 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect left lane closures between mile marker 32 and mile marker 29 in the westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. During right lane closures, exit 31 (The Plains/Old Tavern) will be closed.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Roadway improvements. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between Route 1120 (Edgewood Drive) and Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Route 609 (Courthouse Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures between Route 806 (Elk Run Road) and Route 612 (Brent Town Road) in the eastbound lanes daily, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect lane closures with flaggers between Route 668 (Savannah Branch Road) and Route 620 (Kellys Ford Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 6 (West River Road) at Route 646 (Hardware Road) in the eastbound lanes.

Route 6 (Saint James Street) between Route 1104 (Washington Street) and Route 667 (Old Columbia Road) in the eastbound lanes.

Route 6 (Saint James Street) at Route 667 (Old Columbia Road) in the eastbound lanes.

Route 6 (West River Road) between Route 683 (Rockfish Run Road) and Route 646 (Hardware Road) in the westbound lanes.

Route 600 (South Boston Road) at Route 618 (Monticello Road) in the southbound lanes.

(NEW) Route 603 (Tabscott Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect the roadway to be closed between Route 601 (Venable Road) and Route 646 (Duval Road) for the duration of the project. Expected completion date, Jun 15, 2023.

(NEW) Route 799 (Beaverdam Road) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures at the Albemarle County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Road reconstruction, striping, curb and sidewalk work between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Please use extra caution through the work zone, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) – Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Project completion date, December 15, 2023.

Louisa County

(NEW) Line painting – Expect mobile alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 136 and mile marker 139 in the westbound lanes, daily, 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) between Route 607 (Bybee Road) and Route 696 (Mallory Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) between Route 708 (Blue Ridge Drive) and Route 795 (Zion Park Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 625 (Chalklevel Road) between Route 22 (Davis Highway) and Route 624 (Mount Pleasant Church Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Super load – Expect a mobile work zone with traffic delays in the following areas:

U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) between the Interstate 64 interchange at mile marker 124 and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), in the westbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) between U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) and Interstate 64 West, in the southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between Red Hill Trail and Hound Dog Boulevard in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Updating directional signs. Expect shoulder closures in the northbound and southbound lanes at Route 629 (Lahore Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas: