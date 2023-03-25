Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Updated schedule for week of March 27-31

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Survey work – Expect shoulder closures in the following areas, daily through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Interstate 64, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, at Exit 118A (Lynchburg) and Exit 118B (Charlottesville/Culpeper) on the exit ramps to U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway).

S. 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extended) between Route 782 (Stribling Avenue Extended) and the ramp to U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) in the southbound lanes.

S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) between the ramp onto Interstate 64 East to the exit ramp from Interstate 64 East onto U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) in the northbound lanes.

S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) between the ramp to U.S. 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extension) and the ramp from U.S. 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extension) in the northbound lanes.

S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) between the ramp to Interstate 64 West and the intersection of the ramp from U.S. 29 South (29 Bypass Expressway) onto Interstate 64 West in the northbound lanes.

S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) between the ramp to Interstate 64 West and the intersection of the ramp to Interstate 64 West from U.S. 29 South (29 Bypass Expressway) in the southbound lanes.

S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) between the ramp to U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) to Route 702 (Fontaine Avenue Extended) and the ramp to U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) in the southbound lanes.

S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) between the exit ramp to Interstate 64 West and the on ramp to Interstate 64 East in the southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas, daily.

Interstate 64 between mile marker 117 and Exit 121 (Scottsville/Charlottesville) in the eastbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 631 (Rio Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes. This is a total road closure.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning and brush removal. Expect mobile right and left shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Tree removal operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 124 and mile marker 148 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect lane closures between Route 804 (Thackers Lane) and Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Soil borings. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 854 (Carrsbrook Drive) and Route 1670 (Ashwood Boulevard) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) – Bridge painting. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers at Route 240 (Three Notched Road) in the westbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Pothole patching operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 615 (Lindsay Road) and Route 646 (Lovers Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway – Bridge mount sign inspections. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 718 (Mountain Run lake Road) and U.S. 15 (Orange Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) – Tree trimming operations. Expect lane closures with flaggers between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 647 (Algonquin Trail) in the northbound and eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Virginia Avenue and Aspen Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 675 (Thoms Road) and Route 3 (Germanna Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile, alternating lanes closures between mile marker 16 and mile marker 33 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 29 and mile marker 32 in the westbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. During right lane closures, Exit 31 (The Plains/Old Tavern) will be closed.

(NEW) Route 602 (Rogues Road) – Pipe repair/installation. Expect a total road closure between Route 652 (Kennedy Road) and Academic Avenue beginning Saturday, April 1 at 6 a.m. and ending Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. Drivers should follow detour signs around the work. Local residents will have access to private homes in the area.

(UPDATE) Route 602 (Rogues Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect shoulder closures at Route 670 (Old Auburn Road) in the northbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 612 (Brent Town Road) – Milling. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 610 (Aquia Road) and Route 639 (Cromwell Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 687 (Opal Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 651 (Lees Mill Road) in the westbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) — Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind barrels. Traffic is diverted onto the newly constructed eastbound lanes while crews reconstruct the westbound lanes. Drivers should use caution through the work zone and stay alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway daily. Expected completion in summer 2023.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Tree trimming operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures at mile marker 137, Monday and Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures with mobile work zone between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Tree trimming operations. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and the Spotsylvania County line, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Tree trimming operations. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and the Spotsylvania County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Tree trimming operations. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between the Culpeper County line and Route 20 (Constitution Highway), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

