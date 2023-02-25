Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Feb. 27-March 3

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect shoulder closures, and stay alert for crews through the work zone.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning and shoulder repairs. Expect right and left shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 — Tree removal operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 124 and mile marker 142 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), right northbound lane closure between Route 854 (Carrsbrook Drive) and Route 1670 (Ashwood Blvd), Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) will be closed between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 631 (Rio Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Shoulder repairs. Northbound lane closed at Route 720 (Harris Creek Road) between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Traffic will be flagged through the work zone.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Ditch cleaning. Expect southbound left lane closure between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 643 (Rio Mills Road), Tuesday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29/250 Bypass – Ditch cleaning. Expect southbound alternating lane closures between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and U.S. 29 interchange, Tuesday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Soil borings. Right lane and right shoulder closures in the vicinity of the I-64 interchange, Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 616 (Black Cat Road) and Route 648 (Clarks Tract), Tuesday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Culpeper County

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Virginia Avenue and Aspen Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 615 (Rapidan Road) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 653 (Wilhoite Lane), Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Sign installation work –Right shoulder closures at the following locations for installation of traffic sign foundations, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

S. 15 between Route 299 (Madison Road) and Route 9566 (Simms Drive)

S. 29 at Route 721 (White Oak Road)

S. 211 (Lee Highway) from Route 621 (Colvin Road) to Route 29 (Rixeyville Road)

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) at Route 647 (Revercomb Road)

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Shoulder repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 31 and mile marker 18 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 29 and mile marker 32 in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 610 (Aquia Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures between Route 846 (Beaver Lodge Road) and Route 848 (Tower Hill Road) in the eastbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) — Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind barrels. Traffic is diverted onto the newly constructed eastbound lanes while crews reconstruct the westbound lanes. Drivers should use caution through the work zone and stay alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway daily. Expected completion in summer 2023.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Ditch cleaning. Mobile, alternating lane closures from Route 610 (Toms Road) to Route 680 (Pinewood Court), Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 33 (East Main Street) – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures with flaggers, between Route 208 (West Main Street) and U.S. 522 (Cross County Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 719 (Days Bridge Road) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect lane and shoulder closures on northbound lane for bridge deck patching, Tuesday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 630 (Thoroughfare Road) – Pipe replacement. All lanes closed between Route 631(Leon Road) and Route 632 (Beahm Town Road), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Driveway pipe installation. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Trinity Lane) and Route 662 (Graves Mill Road) in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.