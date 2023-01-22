Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Road work scheduled for week of Jan. 23-27

VDOT has updated its list of ongoing road work and maintenance projects in the Culpeper District for the week of Jan. 23-27.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect lane closures, Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas: S. 250 (Richmond Road), between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expected completion date is Feb., 2023. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Traffic device inspection – Expect mobile alternating lane closures, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m in the following roundabouts. Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) at Towncenter Drive, Thursday.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) at Route 1438 (Hilton Heights), Friday.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) at Route 649 (Airport Road), Thursday.

Route 743 (Earlysville Road) at Route 606 (Dickerson Road), Thursday.

(NEW) Tree trimming – Expect single lane closures with flagging teams, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), between Route 691 (Tabor Street) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 240 (Three Notch’D Road), between U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) and Route 1250 (Park Ridge Drive) in the westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 122 and mile marker 124, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge desk repairs. Expect alternating lane closure between mile marker 117 and mile marker 119, in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) and the ramp to and from Interstate 64 in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) Pipe repairs/installation. Expect left lane closures between Route 804 (Thackers Lane) and Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) in the southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating shoulder and lane closures with flaggers between Route 691 (Greenwood Road) and Route 796 (Brooksville Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Road closed between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 631 (Rio Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily.

City of Charlottesville

Interstate 64 — Tree removal operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 107 and mile marker 130 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between Aspen Street and Virginia Avenue, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane closures daily, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the following areas.

Route 694 (Old Bust Head Road) between Route 850 (Oliver Lane) and Route 674 (Georgetown Road) in the westbound lanes.

Route 709 (Zulla Road) at Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the southbound lanes.

Route 829 (Snow Mountain Road) between Route 694 (Old Bust Head Road) and Route 753 (Edwards Drive) in the southbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 35 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 29 and mile marker 32 in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (James Madison Highway) – Traffic device inspection. Expect mobile alternating lane closures at the roundabout between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the ramp to Route 1207 (Madison Street), in the southbound lanes, Wednesday.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Bridge substructure repairs/replacement. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the southbound lanes, Monday through Friday.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Traffic device inspection – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson parkway) and Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect intermittent total lane closures for fiber installation with State Police assistance in the following areas.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Summit Drive and Heatherton Drive, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

S. 33 (Stanardsville Bypass) at U.S. 33 (2 Stanardsville/Greene), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Route 670 (Matthew Mill Road), between Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) — Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind barrels. Traffic is diverted onto the newly constructed eastbound lanes while crews reconstruct the westbound lanes. Drivers should use caution through the work zone and stay alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway daily. There will be no work the week of Thanksgiving. Expected completion is summer 2023.

Route 645 (Moore Road) – Drainage installation. Expect road closure at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway– Traffic device inspection. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the roundabout between U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) and Route 617 (East Green Springs Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (South Spotswood Trail) – Shoulder repairs. Expect shoulder closures with a mobile work zone between Route 208 (West Main Street) and U.S. 522 (Cross County Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Madison County

Route 230 (Orange Road) – Debris pick-up. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 607 (Elly Road) and Route 691 (Lost Mountain Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 651 (Atkins Road) and Route 48 (Skyline Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.