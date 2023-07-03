Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Road work schedule for week of July 3-7

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

To ease travel for the Fourth of July holiday, VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Monday, July 3 until noon on Wednesday, July 5.

Albemarle County

Soil borings – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between Route 1411 (Inglewood Drive) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Mowing operations– Expect mobile alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the following areas.

Route 601 (Garth Road), between 658 (Barracks Farm Road) and Route 654 (Barracks Road), in the northbound lanes.

Route 654 (Barracks Road), between Route 601 (Old Garth Road) and Route 656 (Georgetown Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Bridge repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Tree removal operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 107 and mile marker 129 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Maintenance. Expect left lane closures between mile marker 109 and mile marker 110 in the eastbound lanes, Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Bridge maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures, nightly, between marker 109 and mile marker 111 in the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect left shoulder closures between overpass with Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) and overpass with U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), in the westbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Vegetation control. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Debris pick-up. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 20 (Scottsville Road and Jefferson Lake Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 600 (Watts Passage) – Bridge repairs. Expect all lanes closed to through traffic at Route 700 (Watts Farm Road), daily. Project completion expected Nov. 20, 2023.

City of Charlottesville

Soil borings – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Emmet Street), between Route 3416 (Angus Road) and Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 250 (250 Bypass), between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and the ramp from U.S. 29 (Emmet Street), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 3439 (Hydraulic Road), between Route 3431 (Brandywine Drive) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 250 (250 Bypass) – Traffic sensor installation. Expect alternating lanes closures between Saint Anne’s Road and Birdwood Road in the eastbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) New roadway construction – Expect road closures and detours with flaggers for a new roundabout, in the following areas:

S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed between North West Street and Gardner Street. Follow detour signs around the intersection. Project completion date: August 31, 2023.

S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street, in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 663 (Alanthus Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road) and Route 1022 (Brenridge Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

Route 661 (Botha Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect road closure between Route 660 (Saint Paul’s Road) and Route 663 (Covington’s Corner Road). Project completion date: July 14, 2023.

Route 709 (Belvoir Road) — Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect shoulder closures between Route 750 (Harrison Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) / U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) Intersection Improvements – Expect milling, paving, striping, punch list, and grassing on U.S. 29 and U.S. 33 between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Please use extra caution through the work zone, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and nightly on U.S. 29.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) – Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Project completion date, December 15, 2023.

Louisa County

Tree removal operations – Expect lane closures, in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64 at Exit 136 (Gordonsville/Palmyra).

Interstate 64 at Exit 143 (Louisa/Ferncliff).

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Debris pick-up. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 144 and mile marker 146 in the westbound lanes, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Vegetation control. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

Route 707 (Nethers Road) – Bridge replacement. Expect total road closure at Route 749 (Moon Road). Please follow posted detour signs around the work zone. Expected completion date August 10, 2023.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1001 (Main Street) and Route 655 (Short Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.