Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Road construction schedule for June 19-23

VDOT has updated its list of highway work scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on VDOT's website.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website,

the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Construction of a diverging diamond interchange – Expect single lane closures, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Interstate 64, between exit ramp 124 (Charlottesville/Shadwell) and U.S. 250 (Richmond Road), in the eastbound lanes.

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road), between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1107 (North Hill) in the eastbound lanes.

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at exit ramp 124 (Charlottesville/Shadwell), in the eastbound lanes.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, at mile marker 118, in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 120 and mile marker 121, in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between Exit ramp 120 (5 th Street/Charlottesville) and Route 631 (5 th Street), in the eastbound lanes)

(UPDATE) Tree removal operations – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 107 and mile marker 129 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 107 and mile marker 114, in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Brush removal – Expect alternating lane closures, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 107 and mile marker 121, in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between overpass with Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) and overpass with U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), in the westbound lanes.

Soil borings – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between Route 1411 (Inglewood Drive) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Ditch cleaning operations – Expect mobile work zone with alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 123 and mile marker 131, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Super load. Expect delays between mile marker 87 and mile marker 124 in the westbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Bridge maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures, nightly, between marker 109 and mile marker 111 in the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway) – Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile alternating lane closures between the Nelson County line and the Greene County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Line painting and paving. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 692 (Plank Road) and the Nelson County line in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Debris pick-up. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and the Orange County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 20 (Valley Street) – Other maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 6 (Irish Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Valley Street) – Tree trimming operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 795 (Hardware Street) and Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 600 (Watts Passage) – Bridge repairs. Expect all lanes closed to through traffic at Route 700 (Watts Farm Road), daily. Project completion expected Nov. 20, 2023.

Route 692 (Plank Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect total road closure between Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) and Route 635 (Craigs Store Road) at the Mechum River bridge. Drivers should follow posted detour. Project completion date: June 27, 2023.

City of Charlottesville

Soil borings – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (Emmet Street), between Route 3416 (Angus Road) and Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 250 (250 Bypass), between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and the ramp from U.S. 29 (Emmet Street), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 3439 (Hydraulic Road), between Route 3431 (Brandywine Drive) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas:

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), between Route 646 (Old Stillhouse Road) and Route 707 (Slate Mills Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 625 (Mount Zion Church Road), between Route 640 (Ryland Chapel Road) and Route 624 (Oak Shade Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 625 (Ryland Chapel Road) at Route 1049 (Saddle Run), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New roadway construction – Expect road closures and detours with flaggers for a new roundabout, in the following areas:

U.S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed at North Blue Ridge Avenue. Follow detour signs around the intersection. Project completion date: August 31, 2023.

U.S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street, in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 663 (Alanthus Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road) and Route 1022 (Brenridge Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 66, between mile marker 29 and mile marker 30, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 609 (Courthouse Road), between Route 806 (Elk Run Road) and Route 612 (Brent Town Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 709 (Belvoir Road), between Route 750 (Harrison Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 66, between mile marker 27 and mile marker 28, in the eastbound lanes.

U.S. 50 (John S. Mosby Highway), between Route 713 (Atoka Road) and Route 611 (Saint Louis Road), in the eastbound lanes.

U.S. 50 (John S. Mosby Highway), between Aspen Hill Lane and Route 611 (Saint Louis Road), in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating and right lane closures between mile marker 32 and mile marker 29 in the westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. During right lane closures, exit 31 (The Plains/Old Tavern) will be closed.

(NEW) Route 621 (Freemans Ford Road) – Expect alternating lane closures between Route 710 (Clover Hill Road) and Route 651 (Lees Mill Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 661 (Botha Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect road closure between Route 660 (Saint Paul’s Road) and Route 663 (Covington’s Corner Road). Project completion date: July 14, 2023.

(NEW) Route 691 (Old Waterloo Road) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) and Route 691 (Wilson Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas:

Interstate 64, at mile marker 132, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 600 (South Boston Road), between Route 616 (Union Mills Road) and Route 1040 (Broken Island Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) Herbicide spraying – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Monday and Tuesday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail, between Route 1120 Lake Saponi Drive and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between the Rockingham County line and the Orange County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) / U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) Intersection Improvements – Expect milling, paving, striping, punch list, and grassing on U.S. 29 and U.S. 33 between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Please use extra caution through the work zone, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and nightly on U.S. 29.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) – Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Project completion date, December 15, 2023.

Louisa County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 135 and mile marker 136, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road), between Route 800 (Holly Springs Drive and Route 714 (Horseshoe Farm Road, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 615 (Zion Road) at Route 1000 (Zion Court), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Shoulder repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 131 and mile marker 138, in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 22 (Mineral Avenue), between Route 208 (East First Street) and U.S.33 (Jefferson Highway), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Line painting – Expect mobile alternating lane closures, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., in the following areas:

U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) between Route 607 (Bybee Road) and Route 696 (Mallory Road) in the eastbound lanes.

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) between Route 708 (Blue Ridge Drive) and Route 795 (Zion Park Road) in the eastbound lanes.

Route 625 (Chalklevel Road) between Route 22 (Davis Highway) and Route 624 (Mount Pleasant Church Road) in the northbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Tree removal operations – Expect lane closures, in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64 at Exit 136 (Gordonsville/Palmyra).

Interstate 64 at Exit 143 (Louisa/Ferncliff).

(NEW) Super load – Expect a mobile work zone and delays in the following areas:

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between the on ramp to Interstate 64 and U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) in the southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Interstate 64, mile marker 124, in the westbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 133 and mile marker 136, in the westbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway — Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes. Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Orange Road) – Tree trimming operations. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S 29 (Seminole Trail) and the Orange County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 707 (Nethers Road) – Bridge replacement. Expect total road closure at Route 749 (Moon Road). Please follow posted detour signs around the work zone. Expected completion date August 10, 2023.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Herbicide spraying. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and the Albemarle County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.