Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news culpeper county section of route 229 to close this week for milling paving work
Local/Virginia

Culpeper County: Section of Route 229 to close this week for milling, paving work

Chris Graham
Published:
road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

Contract crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation will begin a milling and paving project on Route 229 between Route 1083 and U.S. 211 on Tuesday.

The project will close both the northbound and southbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, near the Jeffersonton community in Culpeper County.

Drivers should stay alert for detour signs around the work.

The detour will be lifted Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4. However, it will be reinstated beginning Monday, Dec. 5 and crews should wrap up their work Friday, Dec. 9, weather permitting.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

court law

Dealer who brought 200 pounds of crystal ice into Southwest Virginia gets 30 years
Chris Graham
road construction

Rockingham County: Work set to begin on Linville Creek bridge replacement project
Chris Graham

Motorists in the Town of Broadway will experience delays beginning this week as crews initiate work on a project to replace the Linville Creek bridge.

police emergency fire

Rockingham County: Motorcyclist dead in head-on crash with Chevy Tahoe
Chris Graham

A Broadway man died at the scene after failing to maneuver a curve on his Harley-Davidson and striking an oncoming vehicle.

Connecticut Sports Betting Sites - 2022 World Cup

Preview: US Men’s National Team faces Iran today in do-or-die World Cup match
Contributors
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers blow early lead, then rally to defeat Colts, 24-17, on Monday Night Football
Scott Ratcliffe
Donald McEachin

Congressman Donald McEachin passes after long battle with colorectal cancer
Chris Graham
virginia tech men's basketball

Virginia Tech bludgeons Minnesota, 67-57, to open final ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Roger Gonzalez