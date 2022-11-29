Culpeper County: Section of Route 229 to close this week for milling, paving work

Contract crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation will begin a milling and paving project on Route 229 between Route 1083 and U.S. 211 on Tuesday.

The project will close both the northbound and southbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, near the Jeffersonton community in Culpeper County.

Drivers should stay alert for detour signs around the work.

The detour will be lifted Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4. However, it will be reinstated beginning Monday, Dec. 5 and crews should wrap up their work Friday, Dec. 9, weather permitting.