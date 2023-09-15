Crimora Park partially opens to the public after four months of construction

The lower level of Crimora Park in Augusta County has now partially re-opened to the public. The lower portion of the park was closed for renovations on May 8.

At the time, the County reported the work would take approximately 60 days to complete planned work to the river access area.

The park, located at 1624 New Hope and Crimora Road, will fully re-open around Halloween. However, most of the larger improvements are now complete.

Throughout the construction, the playgrounds, shelters and walking trails remained open.

The $100,000 construction project was to improve the lower parking area and upgrade storm drainage, replace guard rails and provide new paving and striping for visitor parking. The project also included the installation of a hardened canoe launch, widening of the existing path to the river and extra picnic tables and trash receptacles were to be added.

The Crimora Park river access project is part of a planned initiative of Augusta County’s Parks and Recreation department to improve offerings for recreation, fishing, tubing and boating.

The opening of the river access point at Dooms Crossing, Augusta County’s first river access point, in April 2022 was the first project of the initiative to be completed. Crimora Park constitutes the second and final project.

Both the Dooms and Crimora projects are fully funded by grants as part of the Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration process.