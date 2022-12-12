Menu
news corrections officials identify inmate killed at wallens ridge state prison on sunday
Corrections officials identify inmate killed at Wallens Ridge State Prison on Sunday

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

A Chesterfield man has been identified as the Wallens Ridge State Prison inmate killed in an apparent attack by another inmate on Sunday afternoon.

Carl Wilkins, 33, was taken by ambulance to Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, where he was pronounced dead.

Wilkins had been convicted of second-degree murder in the February 2020 attack that led to the death of Jamar R. Golighty, 33, and received a 30-year sentence.

