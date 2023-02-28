Connecticut man charged with filing false police report in Arlington County shooting

Arlington County Police have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of North Courthouse Road on Feb. 15.

Chester Dunican, 69, of Waterford, Conn., is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Dunican initially reported to police that he was placing items into his vehicle when an unknown male wearing a ski mask approached, demanded his wallet and shot him. During the course of the investigation, detectives uncovered numerous inconsistencies between the suspect’s account of the incident and evidence recovered.

The investigation ultimately determined the suspect shot himself and tried to make it appear as though an attempted robbery had occurred.

Dunican has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge of a firearm in public and filing a false police report.

Dunican was taken into custody on Monday, after his release from the hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.