news cold shooting turnovers plague vcu in 62 47 loss at memphis on sunday
Sports

Cold shooting, turnovers plague VCU in 62-47 loss at Memphis on Sunday

Chris Graham
Published:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

Jamir Watkins led VCU with 14 points and 10 rebounds, but poor shooting and turnovers plagued the Rams Sunday night in a 62-47 loss at Memphis.

VCU (3-2) shot just 29 percent (16-of-55) from the field in the game, including 25 percent (6-of-24) from 3-point range. The Rams were held to 23-percent (6-of-26) shooting and just 16 points in the first half.

The Rams also committed 18 turnovers, which Memphis (2-1) turned into 26 points. Thirteen of VCU’s turnovers came in the first half alone.

Brandon Johns Jr. narrowly missed a double-double for the second straight game for VCU and finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. He also blocked two shots

Kendric Davis led all players with 26 points and seven assists for Memphis.

VCU will return to action on Saturday when it hosts Kennesaw State at the Stuart C. Siegel Center at 4 p.m. That contest with air on MASN and ESPN+.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

