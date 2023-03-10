Countries
Clemson blows out NC State, 80-54, faces Virginia in ACC Tournament semifinals
Sports

Clemson blows out NC State, 80-54, faces Virginia in ACC Tournament semifinals

Chris Graham
Published:
clemson nc state
Photo: ACC/N. Redmond

Clemson, needing a win to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive, took control with a massive 31-6 second-half run that blitzed NC State out of the ACC Tournament by an 80-54 final on Thursday night.

The Tigers (23-9) led by just three, 39-36, at the break, and it was 45-42 Clemson four minutes into the second half when the floodgates opened, fueled by defense.

State (23-10) missed 20 of its last 24 shots from the field in the final 17:03, on its way to shooting 25.0 percent from the field in the second half, including missing all 10 tries from three-point range.

Clemson got 15 points each from Ian Schieffelin and PJ Hall in the blowout, and shot 50 percent from the field (28-of-56) on the night.

The win sends the Tigers into the ACC Tournament semifinals against Virginia (24-6) Friday at 9:30 p.m.

The two teams just met last week in Charlottesville, with UVA winning that one, 64-57.

The predictive data website KenPom.com lists the Cavaliers as a slight one-point favorite.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

