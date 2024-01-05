City of Staunton preparing now for anticipated snow, wintry mix on Saturday

The Public Works department for the City of Staunton is pre-treating the roads with brine solution in preparation for the anticipated snow and wintry mix forecasted for Saturday.

Crews are also getting equipment ready to spread salt and remove snow.

The city is ready to deploy up to 27 trucks to assist in snow removal.

City code requires that residents and business owners remove snow, sleet or ice in front of their home or place of business promptly. Sidewalks must be cleared within six hours after precipitation stops.

If the precipitation falls at night, residents and business owners have until noon the following day to clear a public walkway.

To contact the Public Works department, call (540) 332-3892.