City of Staunton preparing now for anticipated snow, wintry mix on Saturday
Local

City of Staunton preparing now for anticipated snow, wintry mix on Saturday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
spring flowers with frost
(© candy1812 – stock.adobe.com)

The Public Works department for the City of Staunton is pre-treating the roads with brine solution in preparation for the anticipated snow and wintry mix forecasted for Saturday.

Crews are also getting equipment ready to spread salt and remove snow.

The city is ready to deploy up to 27 trucks to assist in snow removal.

City code requires that residents and business owners remove snow, sleet or ice in front of their home or place of business promptly.  Sidewalks must be cleared within six hours after precipitation stops.

If the precipitation falls at night, residents and business owners have until noon the following day to clear a public walkway.

To contact the Public Works department, call (540) 332-3892.

Additional updates

  • Trash collection for customers in the Downtown Central Business District for Saturday, Jan. 6, will occur as scheduled.
  • Out of an abundance of caution and safety, the recycling center will be closed Saturday, Jan. 6.
  • The Staunton Public Library will make decisions on any schedule changes for the weekend closer to the weather event.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

