‘Citizen input is essential’: Augusta County requests feedback on comprehensive plan

The Comprehensive Plan is a proactive guide and vision for Augusta County’s future development and growth over the next 20 years.

Augusta County will host five in-person, community input meetings in November to gather resident comments, questions and ideas about the future of Augusta County as part of an update to the county’s comprehensive plan. Residents will also be able to participate in the meetings virtually.

“We are excited to have this opportunity to engage with our community and hear their ideas and feedback,” Doug Wolfe, Augusta County’s community development director, said. “Citizen input is essential to creating a comprehensive plan that is community-focused and reflective of the community vision.”

The meetings are scheduled:

November 1 at Clymore Elementary School cafeteria, 5 to 7 p.m.

November 9 at Riverhead Elementary School cafeteria, 5 to 7 p.m.

November 15 at Stuarts Draft Elementary School, 5 to 7 p.m.

November 16 at Churchville Elementary School cafeteria, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

November 27 at Wilson Elementary School cafeteria, 5 to 7 p.m.

Specific areas of focus will be featured at each meeting, and residents will have opportunities to ask questions and talk with the comprehensive planning team.

The long-range comprehensive plan will provide guidance for public investment and facilities, as well as recommended policies and direction for making informed public decisions and managing future growth, development and property protection. The plan will consider existing conditions, challenges and future needs for the county over the next 20 years and look at diverse topics, including economic development, utilities, public health and safety, education, the environment, historic properties, recreation, transportation, housing and land use.

Resident attendance and comments are integral to the success of the plan.

Hill Studio in Roanoke was hired in August 2023 as the primary consultant for the comprehensive planning process, and will provide expertise in the integration of architecture, historic preservation, development and planning, and landscape architecture with community-building projects and planning. The firm will facilitate the community meetings.

The comprehensive plan is available on the county’s website, or by contacting the planning department at 540-245-5700 or emailing [email protected].