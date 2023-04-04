Chief deputy with Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office charged with DUI, loses job

The chief deputy of the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on a DUI charge on Saturday, and is now out of a job.

According to Virginia State Police, Matthew A. Bowser, 45, of Covington, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Route 220 in Alleghany County on Saturday.

A 1998 Subaru Impreza driven by Bowser was traveling north on Route 220, when the vehicle struck a guardrail barrier dividing the north and southbound travel lanes, according to VSP.

Bowser was not injured in the crash.

Bowser, who had the rank of colonel in the department, is no longer employed with the sheriff’s office.