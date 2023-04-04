Countries
newschief deputy with alleghany county sheriffs office charged with dui loses job
Virginia

Chief deputy with Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office charged with DUI, loses job

Chris Graham
Published date:
matthew a. bowser
Matthew A. Bowser. Photo: Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office

The chief deputy of the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on a DUI charge on Saturday, and is now out of a job.

According to Virginia State Police, Matthew A. Bowser, 45, of Covington, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Route 220 in Alleghany County on Saturday.

A 1998 Subaru Impreza driven by Bowser was traveling north on Route 220, when the vehicle struck a guardrail barrier dividing the north and southbound travel lanes, according to VSP.

Bowser was not injured in the crash.

Bowser, who had the rank of colonel in the department, is no longer employed with the sheriff’s office.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

