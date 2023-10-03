Chesapeake Police seek tips on suspect vehicle that struck, killed 8-year-old boy

An 8-year-old boy is dead following a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident in Chesapeake at 4:15 p.m. today.

Chesapeake Police responded to the 1700 block of Battlefield Boulevard South for a call of an injured pedestrian. When police arrived on scene, they located a boy who had been struck by a vehicle. The child was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries. The child’s name has not been released.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The Chesapeake Police crash investigation team and detectives responded to conduct the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at (888) LOCK-U-UP.