Chesapeake Police seek tips on suspect vehicle that struck, killed 8-year-old boy
Police, Virginia

Chesapeake Police seek tips on suspect vehicle that struck, killed 8-year-old boy

Published date:
police
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

An 8-year-old boy is dead following a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident in Chesapeake at 4:15 p.m. today.

Chesapeake Police responded to the 1700 block of Battlefield Boulevard South for a call of an injured pedestrian. When police arrived on scene, they located a boy who had been struck by a vehicle. The child was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries. The child’s name has not been released.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The Chesapeake Police crash investigation team and detectives responded to conduct the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at (888) LOCK-U-UP.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

