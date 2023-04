Two men were stabbed in the parking lot at the Dairy Market on Grady Avenue in Charlottesville after a minor traffic accident early Friday morning.

According to Charlottesville Police, the 3 a.m. incident resulted in a 27-year-old man and 42-year-old man sustaining stab wounds.

The men were transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Police didn’t release any information on a possible suspect.