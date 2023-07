The Charlottesville Police Department will hold its National Night Out Celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The event will be held at IX Art Park from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The family friendly event celebrates community and police partnership, according to CPD.

The event will feature local vendors, entertainment, food and activities for the family.

Admission is free.

The IX Art Park is located at 522 Second St. SE in Charlottesville.