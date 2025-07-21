A Charlottesville man in in custody after he fled a traffic stop in Albemarle County on Sunday leading to a short pursuit on Richmond Road.

Trevious T. Sandridge, 33, was initially stopped in the 800 block of Pantops Corner Way at approximately 11:45 p.m.

He initially provided officers with a false name and social security number.

The driver fled the scene and traveled eastbound on Richmond Road. He was stopped in the parking lot of a hotel near Interstate 64.

A s search revealed Sandridge was in possession of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and a sawed-off shotgun.

He was also wanted on two outstanding warrants.

ACPD has charged Sandridge with:

Three counts of possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (§18.2-250)

Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance while in possession of a firearm (§18.2-308.4)

Possession of a firearm by a violent felon (§18.2-308.2)

Possession of a sawed-off shotgun (§18.2-300)

Felony eluding (§46.2-817)

Providing false identification to law enforcement (§19.2-82.1)

According to an online court search, Sandridge has faced numerous charges previously: forgery, theft, trespassing, intoxication, drug and malicious wounding, to name a few.

Sandridge is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.