Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news charlottesville man charged with second degree murder in jan 28 slaying
Local

Charlottesville man charged with second-degree murder in Jan. 28 slaying

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

Charlottesville Police have made an arrest in the Jan. 28 murder of 36-year-old Charlottesville resident Eldridge Vandrew Smith.

Tadashi Demetrius Keys, 38, has been charged with second-degree murder in the slaying

According to Charlottesville Police, Keys was taken into custody without incident on Friday.

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

robert plant and alison krauss

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss ‘Raising the Roof’ tour in Portsmouth May 17
Crystal Graham
tired runner

Struggling to meet exercise resolutions? Burnout may be setting in
Crystal Graham

For people who already prioritize fitness, setting a resolution might seem like a great idea on Jan. 1, but often times, that resolution may not look so good a month later.

spelling bee
,

Kate Collins Middle student will represent Waynesboro Schools in regional spelling bee
Rebecca Barnabi

Bennett Craft, an 8th-grade student at Kate Collins Middle School, is Waynesboro Schools’ division spelling bee winner.

police
,

Richmond Police investigating another report of Peeping Tom in Museum District
Chris Graham
dominion energy virginia logo

The sound of silence: Dominion Energy replaces siren alerts with wireless notifications
Rebecca Barnabi
Richmond Flying Squirrels
,

Richmond Flying Squirrels scholarship honors ‘Richmond 34’
Crystal Graham
caring critter wlidlife center

Sponsor a snake, falcon or other animal to gift for Valentine’s Day
Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy