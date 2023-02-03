Charlottesville man charged with second-degree murder in Jan. 28 slaying

Charlottesville Police have made an arrest in the Jan. 28 murder of 36-year-old Charlottesville resident Eldridge Vandrew Smith.

Tadashi Demetrius Keys, 38, has been charged with second-degree murder in the slaying

According to Charlottesville Police, Keys was taken into custody without incident on Friday.

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.