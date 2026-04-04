It’s WTJU Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon season, with the indy UVA radio station gearing up to launch its annual weeklong, 24-hour-a-day radio fundraiser beginning on April 20.

WTJU, which broadcasts at 91.1 FM, is among a handful of freeform non-commercial radio stations left on the radio dial in the United States.

This year’s fund drive will feature a packed slate of specialty programs, curated by WTJU’s volunteer deejays, exploring everything from early electronic music to swamp rock to hip-hop to psychedelic music to dance grooves.

The fundraiser will also feature six live performances on its stage at 2244 Ivy Road, and at IX Art Park, as well as a special live EDM dance party.

“WTJU Rock pushes boundaries and explodes genre lines,” WTJU General Manager Nathan Moore said. “It’s music that moves you and music that makes you move. WTJU rock nourishes the soul of this whole community.”

Launched in 1957, Virginia’s third-oldest non-commercial station began by presenting mostly classical music. Folk and jazz sounds were eventually added to the schedule and, in 1970, WTJU began airing rock ‘n’ roll, emphasizing underground bands and sounds not found on commercial stations.

WTJU introduced Central Virginia to country rock, funk, heavy metal, disco, reggae, punk, new wave, post-punk, indie rock, hip-hop and every variation of music in between.

WTJU was an incubator for several alumni who went on to storied musical careers: David Berman of The Silver Jews, several members of Pavement, and James McNew of Yo La Tengo, to name a few.

“We took it for granted at the time,” Pavement lead singer Stephen Malkmus said, “but it’s funny to see now how all the tendrils of the station have reached all of these unexpected places.”

WTJU is listener-supported, and its four annual fundraising marathons — Classical, Jazz, Folk, Rock — are its primary source of income.

The money doesn’t just fund station upkeep, it also helps to sponsor radio camps for kids, a podcast network (Virginia Audio Collective), a 24-hour-a-day classical streaming service (CharlottesvilleClassical.org), a second student-run station, WXTJ 100.1 FM Student Radio, and a summer high school DJ program.

During this year’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, listeners and fans can call 434-924-3959 or visit WTJU.net/donate to make a donation.

“Listener donations are hugely important for WTJU to survive and thrive as Charlottesville’s musical hub,” Moore said. “Federal funding support is gone and it’s not coming back.”

Moore said WTJU’s goal is to build a stronger, more resilient community radio station actually fueled by the community.

“But to do that, we need every fan of WTJU to step up and donate,” Moore said.