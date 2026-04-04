Home Charlottesville indy radio station WTJU prepping for rollout of annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon
Arts, Culture, Media

Charlottesville indy radio station WTJU prepping for rollout of annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:

wtju radio logo It’s WTJU Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon season, with the indy UVA radio station gearing up to launch its annual weeklong, 24-hour-a-day radio fundraiser beginning on April 20.

WTJU, which broadcasts at 91.1 FM, is among a handful of freeform non-commercial radio stations left on the radio dial in the United States.

This year’s fund drive will feature a packed slate of specialty programs, curated by WTJU’s volunteer deejays, exploring everything from early electronic music to swamp rock to hip-hop to psychedelic music to dance grooves.

The fundraiser will also feature six live performances on its stage at 2244 Ivy Road, and at IX Art Park, as well as a special live EDM dance party.

“WTJU Rock pushes boundaries and explodes genre lines,” WTJU General Manager Nathan Moore said. “It’s music that moves you and music that makes you move. WTJU rock nourishes the soul of this whole community.”

radio
Photo: © Molostock/stock.adobe.com

Launched in 1957, Virginia’s third-oldest non-commercial station began by presenting mostly classical music. Folk and jazz sounds were eventually added to the schedule and, in 1970, WTJU began airing rock ‘n’ roll, emphasizing underground bands and sounds not found on commercial stations.

WTJU introduced Central Virginia to country rock, funk, heavy metal, disco, reggae, punk, new wave, post-punk, indie rock, hip-hop and every variation of music in between.

WTJU  was an incubator for several alumni who went on to storied musical careers: David Berman of The Silver Jews, several members of Pavement, and James McNew of Yo La Tengo, to name a few.

“We took it for granted at the time,” Pavement lead singer Stephen Malkmus said, “but it’s funny to see now how all the tendrils of the station have reached all of these unexpected places.”

WTJU is listener-supported, and its four annual fundraising marathons — Classical, Jazz, Folk, Rock — are its primary source of income.

The money doesn’t just fund station upkeep, it also helps to sponsor radio camps for kids, a podcast network (Virginia Audio Collective), a 24-hour-a-day classical streaming service (CharlottesvilleClassical.org), a second student-run station, WXTJ 100.1 FM Student Radio, and a summer high school DJ program.

During this year’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, listeners and fans can call 434-924-3959 or visit WTJU.net/donate to make a donation.

“Listener donations are hugely important for WTJU to survive and thrive as Charlottesville’s musical hub,” Moore said. “Federal funding support is gone and it’s not coming back.”

Moore said WTJU’s goal is to build a stronger, more resilient community radio station actually fueled by the community.

“But to do that, we need every fan of WTJU to step up and donate,” Moore said.

Support AFP

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 UVA Football: The Chandler Morris legal situation played out as well as it could have
2 Augusta County doesn’t want to have to pay county employees what they’re owed
3 A local Kroger store banned a woman of color: Was it racial discrimination?
4 Split deepens in Perriello-Macy Sixth District primary race with new hire
5 A top-ranked Duke team, again, chokes away a game in March: That’s a shame

Latest News

soccer
NASCAR, Wrestling, Etc.

UPSL: Blue Ridge FC drops season opener to Lynchburg FC, 3-0

Chris Graham
uva basketball coach mox
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Everything you need to know about the dismissal of Coach Mox, what’s next

Chris Graham

Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is out, after leading the UVA Basketball team to a surprise Sweet 16 appearance, which, in the end, couldn’t mask the toxicity in the day-to-day operations of the program that has now bubbled to the surface.

softball
Baseball

UVA Softball: Dukes completes weekend sweep of ‘Hoos with 8-4 win

Chris Graham

#23 Duke completed a weekend series sweep of #12 Virginia with an 8-4 win on Saturday in Durham.

lacrosse
NASCAR, Wrestling, Etc.

UVA Lacrosse: ‘Hoos notch first regular-season win over Duke since 2004

Chris Graham
uva baseball
Baseball

UVA Baseball: #7 FSU gets weekend series win with 9-3 defeat of #10 ‘Hoos

Chris Graham
debbie ryan dawn staley
Basketball

The UVA Basketball aspect to the Dawn Staley-Geno Auriemma confrontation

Chris Graham
donald trump
Politics

Bluster without strategy: The fallout from Donald Trump’s ill-fated Iran war

Alon Ben-Meir
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status