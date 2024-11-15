CDC: McDonald’s E. coli outbreak grows to 104 cases, 34 hospitalizations, one death

The E. coli outbreak traced to onions on McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers in 14 states has grown to 104 cases with 34 hospitalizations and one death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the updated numbers on Wednesday. There were 14 new cases reported with seven additional hospitalizations since its last update on Oct. 30.

There have been no cases of E. coli infections in Virginia. One case was reported in nearby North Carolina. The majority of people who got sick were from Montana and Colorado, according to the CDC. The only death involved an older adult in Colorado.

The investigation into the outbreak began on Oct. 22. As a result of the findings, the affected onions from Taylor Farms served at McDonald’s locations were recalled.

The onions were distributed to food service businesses including restaurants. The CDC reported it was unlikely that the recalled onions went to grocery stores or directly to consumers.

It is not necessary to avoid eating onions or other foods made with onions, according to the CDC.

While the fast-food chain searched for the ingredient responsible for the sickness, it temporarily pulled Quarter Pounders from its menu in multiple states.

The CDC believes the risk to the public is low, according to this week’s update.

E. coli symptoms

Most people infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as not peeing much or dry mouth and throat

Symptoms usually start three to four days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after five to seven days.

