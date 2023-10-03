Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan
Capital One data stolen by analyst in $3.1 million insider trading scheme
Police, Virginia

Capital One data stolen by analyst in $3.1 million insider trading scheme

Crystal Graham
Published date:
username password graphic
(© Song_about_summer – stock.adobe.com)

A foreign national who previously lived in Henrico pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy and insider trading.

Nan Huang, 44, conspired with his then-coworker to commit insider trading, according to court records. From 2008 to 2015, Huang worked as a senior data analyst for a subsidiary of Capital One Financial Corporation. As a senior data analyst, Huang had access to a Capital One database that collected transaction data from Capital One credit card and debit card customers.

In violation of his fiduciary duties to Capital One, Huang searched the database thousands of times and compiled on his work computer material, nonpublic information about publicly traded companies. Because this information was highly correlated with the not-yet-public actual revenue of these companies, Huang was able to predict whether these companies would meet their revenue expectations.

Huang then executed hundreds of trades using this non-public information and reaped large profits. Huang personally made more than $1.4 million in profits and the conspiracy made more than $3.1 million.

Capital One fired Huang in 2015 after it discovered his activity.

Days later, Huang fled the country to China where he remained until his arrest at San Francisco International Airport earlier this year.

Huang is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 2, 2024. He faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Explainer: Details of the case involving the Augusta County man who killed a vet’s service dog
2 Bob Good provides one of the eight GOP votes to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
3 Analysis: Don’t forget that the Morelli resignation is at the heart of the Augusta County FOIA fight
4 ‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle sentenced, banned from dealing exotic animals in Virginia
5 Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Virginia still looking for first win of 2023 season

Latest News

fire department firefighter firehouse hose
Local, Police

Albemarle County: Three residents of Saddleback Drive home displaced after fire Tuesday afternoon

Crystal Graham
jerry ratcliffe show
Sports

Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Virginia still looking for first win of 2023 season

Jerry Ratcliffe

Virginia suffered its second straight three-point loss with the 27-24 setback at Boston College on Saturday. With William & Mary coming to town this weekend, the 'Hoos are still looking for their first win in the 2023 season.

interstate 95 richmond accident
Police, Virginia

Five-vehicle accident causes travel delays on Interstate 95 in Richmond

Crystal Graham

Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 in the City of Richmond just after noon on Tuesday.

Woman holding homeless god bless sign in front of van
Economy, Local

Two-day summit to explore homelessness, housing challenges in SAW region

Crystal Graham
Kevin McCarthy
Politics, U.S. & World

Bob Good provides one of the eight GOP votes to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Chris Graham
police lights at night
Police, Virginia

Man arrested on Virginia correctional center property with lighters, cell phone in a diaper

Crystal Graham
Augusta County
Local, Politics

Analysis: Don’t forget that the Morelli resignation is at the heart of the Augusta County FOIA fight

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy