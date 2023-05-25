Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newscantrelle goes deep twice to push richmond to 7 2 win over binghamton
Sports

Cantrelle goes deep twice to push Richmond to 7-2 win over Binghamton

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball richmond flying squirrels
(© chones – stock.adobe.com)

Hayden Cantrelle blasted two homers and drove in four runs to help the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 7-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Wednesday night at Mirabito Stadium.

It was Cantrelle’s second multi-homer game of his career and the third time a Flying Squirrels batter has homered twice in a game this season.

Cantrelle led off the third inning with a solo home run to right field to break a scoreless tie and give the Flying Squirrels (21-19), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, a 1-0 advantage.

With one out in the fourth, Carter Aldrete singled against Binghamton starter Mike Vasil, a UVA alum, and Andy Thomas pelted a double to put runners at second and third.

Riley Mahan plated both runners with a triple down the right-field line to push Richmond ahead by three runs. It was Mahan’s first three-bagger of the season.

Later in the inning, Cantrelle launched a two-run homer, his second round-tripper of the game, to move the Flying Squirrels to a 5-0 lead.

Binghamton (18-22), the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, cut the deficit to 5-1 in the fourth inning with a two-out, RBI single from Hayden Senger against Richmond starter Ryan Murphy. It was the only run Murphy allowed over 3.2 innings, allowing five hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

Aldrete padded the Richmond advantage to 6-1 in the top of the fifth with a sacrifice fly that scored Simon Whiteman from third base.

Matt Rudick launched a solo home run in the seventh inning to draw the Rumble Ponies closer at 6-2. It was the second time Rudick has homered in the series.

With two outs and runners at the corners in the eighth inning, Cantrelle drove in Mahan from third base off a single and sent Richmond to a 7-2 lead. Cantrelle finished the night 3-for-4 with four RBIs and season-high nine total bases.

Richmond reliever Wil Jensen racked up a season-high six strikeouts over 3.1 innings, including five in a row across the fifth and sixth innings. Matt Frisbee held the Rumble Ponies scoreless over the final two innings and collected one strikeout.

The Flying Squirrels will take on the Rumble Ponies Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Mirabito Stadium. Right-hander Landen Roupp (0-0, 1.50) will make the start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Jose Chacin (0-2, 5.76).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Want good weather this Memorial Day weekend? You might have to travel north
2 Albemarle County moving forward with $58 million Rivanna Station project
3 Twitter review: No Schemy Schembechlers on UVA football, basketball staffs
4 Can Tony Bennett adapt to the changing college basketball landscape?
5 NASCAR is trying to appeal to Black fans: White fans’ response to Bubba Wallace is a problem

Latest News

ben cline
Virginia

No surprise here: Ben Cline fell for the ‘homeless veterans’ hoax

Gene Zitver
uva georgia tech
Sports

Virginia blitzes Georgia Tech, 15-1: ‘Hoos face UNC with ACC semifinal spot on line

Chris Graham

Virginia racked up 17 hits, and got a seven-inning complete game from Nick Parker, in a 15-1 run-rule win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday in the ACC Baseball Championship.

tony bennett
Sports

Can Tony Bennett adapt to the changing college basketball landscape?

Chris Graham

An article in The Athletic casts doubt on Tony Bennett’s ability to adapt to the changing college basketball landscape, echoing thoughts I’ve had since the beginning of the silly season two months ago.

china
U.S./World

Communications has been an issue for U.S.-China relations: Can we get to a detente?

Mel Gurtov
cancel
U.S./World

This cancel culture thing is proof that we’ve all lost our damn minds

Chris Graham
senior elderly eating alone lunch
U.S./World

Senior living facilities need nursing assistants: Congress stepping in to help?

Rebecca Barnabi
U.S./World

Amazon report: Small businesses are ‘backbone of the U.S. economy’

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy