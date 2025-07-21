Home Buffalo Rome brings concert tribute of iconic American music to Waynesboro
Buffalo Rome brings concert tribute of iconic American music to Waynesboro

Rebecca Barnabi
live music concert
(© Will Howe – stock.adobe.com)

The Wayne Theatre will present “Buffalo Rome: The Music of Laurel Canyon” on Friday, August 8, at 7:30 p.m., as part of its 10th/100th anniversary celebration season.

The concert tribute brings to life the iconic sounds of one of the most influential music scenes in American history.

Known for blending the analog warmth of 1970s west coast country rock with the modern edge of contemporary country, Buffalo Rome has earned the nickname “the Crosby, Stills, and Nashville of the digital age.” Their live shows offer a compelling musical journey through Laurel Canyon, the Los Angeles neighborhood that shaped the sound of artists like Joni Mitchell, Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and The Mamas and the Papas.

“This is a concert that both longtime fans of classic folk-rock and newer audiences will appreciate. Buffalo Rome delivers a thoughtful and powerful tribute to a timeless era of music, and we are proud to feature them as part of our anniversary season,” The Wayne Theatre Executive Director Tracy Straight said.

Led by Michael Visconti, Kevin Douglas and Mark Schaffel, Buffalo Rome has performed across the United States and internationally. Their credits include appearances on the Great American Country network, performances at the Country Music Hall of Fame and features on “Muscle Shoals to Music Row.” They have shared the stage with Kenny Loggins, Little Big Town and Montgomery Gentry, as well as large-scale performances with the China Philharmonic Orchestra and the Shanghai Symphony.

The performance is one of several special events scheduled during The Wayne Theatre’s 2025–2026 season, which marks both the 10th anniversary of the theatre’s modern revival as a performing arts center and the 100th anniversary of its founding in 1926.

Tickets are available online or by calling the Box Office at 540.943.9999.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

