newsbudget season augusta county requests resident input on 2024
Local

Budget season: Augusta County requests resident input on 2024

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Augusta County
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors will hold a budget hearing on Wed., April 12, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Augusta County residents are encouraged to participate in the 2024 proposed budget by submitting comments online, emailing the board at [email protected], leaving a voicemail at 540-245-5600 and by watching the meeting via Livestream.

The board revised the recommended budget at its March 27 work session. The general fund is $118,980,727. The board removed interview room expenses and tasers from the budget leaving $790,000 needed for Augusta County police body and dash cameras. The general fund is now $119.7 million, a 4 percent increase from the 2023 budget.

Local revenues total $104.3 million, also a 4 percent increase from last year. Combined state and federal revenue is $14 million, approximately $900,000 more than 2023.

Information about the 2024 advertised budget and documents can be viewed online. Budget engagement questions will be available through Wed., April 19. After next week’s public hearing, the board will make final revisions to the proposed budget and approve the budget on April 26 at its regular meeting.

