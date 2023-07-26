‘Bringing people together’: Entrepreneurship Summit returns after successful first year

The second annual Shenandoah Valley Entrepreneurship Summit will be held at the new Liberty Street Mercantile in Harrisonburg on October 23 and 24, 2023.

Hosted by Shenandoah Community Capital Fund, participants will have opportunities to expand their network, connect with business owners across the Valley, and be inspired by each other’s failures and successes. Workshops and breakout sessions will equip attendees with actionable skills that they can immediately begin practicing for their businesses.

The Summit will also connect attendees with entrepreneurial support organizations to help them refine their businesses. After the success of last year’s Summit, SCCF expanded this year’s Summit itinerary to have more sessions and cover more topics.

“We listened to what participants said after last year’s Summit and scheduled even more content this year that focuses on entrepreneurs’ current pain points. Recently, we’ve been hearing entrepreneurs talk about their struggles with marketing, so we plan to spend an entire morning on various marketing topics like branding and creating content,” SCCF Director of Programs Katie Overfield-Zook said.

The Summit will kick off on Monday, October 23 at 9 a.m. with a keynote speaker to welcome attendees before break-out topic sessions. Food will be provided during the day by Magpie Diner.

Tuesday’s agenda will follow a similar format, including ample time for talking and connecting with entrepreneurs and other business professionals.

“We’ve made the ‘connection building’ aspect very intentional for this Summit. So often you go to a conference and its back-to-back programming with no time to meet people. The Shenandoah Valley Entrepreneurship Summit is about truly bringing people together and helping them build their network,” Overfield-Zook said.

Entrepreneurs at all stages of their business and anyone who has ever been interested in entrepreneurship or starting their own business is welcome to attend. Tickets are $155 per person and include light breakfast and lunch on both days. Student tickets are available for $80 per student. Registration is available online.