Bored Teachers ‘The Struggle is Real’ comedy tour to make stop in Charlottesville

The Bored Teachers ‘The Struggle is Real’ comedy tour is coming to The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Dec. 6 for a 7:30 p.m. show.

Anyone who’s ever been in a classroom will relate to this show that has toured the nation since 2022. The show highlights the love-hate relationship with the teacher profession.

Founders James and Marilou Tarantino were classroom teachers and avid travelers where they met and shared stories with teachers from all over the world who went through the same struggles and frustrations.

Bored Teachers has more than 10 million followers, a teacher podcast and more than a billion views on the Internet.

Tickets range from $34.75 to $67.75 per person.

The theater is located at 215 E. Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit www.theparamount.net/event/bored-teachers or call (434) 979-1333.