Bored Teachers 'The Struggle is Real' comedy tour to make stop in Charlottesville
Bored Teachers ‘The Struggle is Real’ comedy tour to make stop in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham
Bored Teachers 'The Struggle is Real' The Bored Teachers ‘The Struggle is Real’ comedy tour is coming to The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Dec. 6 for a 7:30 p.m. show.

Anyone who’s ever been in a classroom will relate to this show that has toured the nation since 2022. The show highlights the love-hate relationship with the teacher profession.

Founders James and Marilou Tarantino were classroom teachers and avid travelers where they met and shared stories with teachers from all over the world who went through the same struggles and frustrations.

Bored Teachers has more than 10 million followers, a teacher podcast and more than a billion views on the Internet.

Tickets range from $34.75 to $67.75 per person.

The theater is located at 215 E. Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit www.theparamount.net/event/bored-teachers or call (434) 979-1333.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

