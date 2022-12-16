Bob Good part of Republican group aiming to upset apple cart in House Speaker race

Fifth District Republican Bob Good is part of a five-member bloc that could prevent Kevin McCarthy from being elected House Speaker.

Good first made headlines on the Speaker race last week with a statement in which he indicated that he will not be voting for McCarthy for Speaker.

“There’s nothing about his leadership or lack thereof when we were in the minority that would give you any indication he’s the right person to lead us in the fight to save the country,” Good said.

Now it’s being reported that Good, along with Andy Biggs of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Matt Rosendale of Montana and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, all intend to vote for Biggs for House Speaker.

That would obviously throw a wrench into McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker because Republicans will hold 222 seats in the chamber, and would need 218 to back a single candidate for Speaker, assuming all House members are present and vote for someone by name.

The group would not have the power they seem to have now if Republicans had fared better in the midterms than they did.

Early projections had the GOP winning a majority with upwards of 240 seats in what was being hailed as a coming “red wave.”

The uncertainty in the race for Speaker is having a trickle-down effect. McCarthy, using his power as the current House Minority Leader, this week pushed the decisions on House committee leadership spots until after the Jan. 3 vote for Speaker, which will limit the ability of the incoming majority to hire staff and prepare bills for markup.