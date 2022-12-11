Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news board approves 20m in grants to boost law enforcement prosecutors in virginia
News

Board approves $20M in grants to boost law enforcement, prosecutors in Virginia

Chris Graham
Published:
virginia state capitol
(© SeanPavonePhoto – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Criminal Justice Services Board is pushing $20 million toward efforts to hire more prosecutors and address manpower shortages in local police and sheriff’s departments.

The office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin is trying to frame it as actions toward reducing violent crime, but the issue is more basic than that.

In Waynesboro, for example, the police force is operating with roughly 30 percent of its jobs open because of low pay.

Similar issues with low pay are hampering law enforcement and prosecutors in several Virginia localities, making the issue less about reducing violent crime, and more about just making it so that the criminal justice system can simply work from day to day.

But of course, Youngkin, who thinks he’s running for president, had to give the effort a cool name, Operation Bold Blue Line, and make it all about violent crime.

Whatever.

The grants approved by the Criminal Justice Board include:

  • $7.4 million to 12 Virginia cities experiencing high levels of violent crime for law enforcement training and equipment.
  • $5.0 million for the Virginia Hospital Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative to provide services to victims of violent crime in hospitals with the goal of reducing future incidences of violence-related injuries and homicides.
  • $2.6 million from the Operation Ceasefire Grant Fund to hire six additional prosecutors, and three group violence intervention coordinators.
  • $2.4 million for the 11 Regional Criminal Justice Academies to purchase equipment and supplies for firearm training scenario simulators.
  • $2.3 million from the Operation Ceasefire Grant Fund to implement violent crime reduction strategies, train law enforcement officers, and award grants to organizations engaged in group violence intervention efforts.
  • Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Victim Fund grants totaling $998,750.
  • Improving the Criminal Justice Response Grant Program totaling $693,347.
  • Sexual Assault Services Program grants totaling $667,576.
  • Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention grants totaling $658,476.
  • Hate Crimes Grant Program totaling $372,238.

$148,600 for two additional Option V Academies which offer expedited law enforcement training for officers sworn or previously sworn in other states who would like to become a sworn officer in Virginia.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championshippublished in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

brennan armstrong

Brennan Armstrong to NC State? Examining how that one could make a lot of sense
Chris Graham
glenn youngkin

State Inspector General clears Virginia Tourism over contract for Youngkin commercial
Chris Graham

The Office of the State Inspector General has cleared the Virginia Tourism Corporation of wrongdoing in its award of a $268,000 state contract.

google

Is Google doing anything to prevent the propagation of climate disinformation?
Chris Graham

Google addressed the problem of pervasive climate disinformation prior to the United Nations (UN) Conference of the Parties (COP) 26th annual meeting in 2021.

dreamers

DACA doesn’t look like it will be around much longer: What happens when it’s gone?
Opinion
china

ClineWatch: Would Ben Cline vote against Uyghurs if they were Christians?
Opinion
Massanutten Resort

Massanutten Resort, local Rotaries present $33K check to United Way
Staff/Wire
road construction

Staunton District Traffic Advisory: Road work scheduled for week of Dec. 12-16
Staff/Wire