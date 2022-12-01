Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation on verge of reaching goal for new license plate

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is closing in on its goal of 450 preorders for a new specialty license plate that will provide funds for the national park. Just 20 plate orders are needed to reach the required number.

“We are so grateful to all the Virginians who have already placed orders for the license plate to show their support for the Blue Ridge Parkway,” said Carolyn Ward, CEO of the Foundation. “If just a few more park lovers sign up, we can see the plate on the road soon.”

The nonprofit is seeking to secure the final preorders by Dec. 31 but will continue to accept applications into 2023. In January, the plate will undergo final consideration by the Virginia legislature.

The new plate will be the only tag in the Commonwealth with proceeds dedicated to supporting the Parkway. Each plate is $25 annually for a standard plate and $35 annually for a personalized plate, which can be ordered for vehicles or motorcycles.

Currently, the plate is only available at GetThePlate.org or by calling (866) 308-2773.

The group’s past projects in Virginia include the rehabilitation of historical Mabry Mill, Sharp Top Shelter, Johnson Farm and Humpback Rocks Farm, the creation of the Parkway’s first ADA-compliant trail at the Peaks of Otter, a survey of biological diversity at Rock Castle Gorge, ongoing programming at the Blue Ridge Music Center and more.

As the nonprofit fundraising partner of the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Foundation has contributed more than $20 million for projects and programs in the park over the last 25 years. With the new Virginia specialty plate, the Foundation will be able to provide even more support for the scenic route.