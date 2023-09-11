Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Blue Ridge celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Chicana writer’s workshop
Culture, Local

Blue Ridge celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Chicana writer’s workshop

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Blue Ridge Community College.

September 15 to October 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States.

Blue Ridge Community College will celebrate on September 14, at 12:30 p.m. in Plecker 126 with “Say My Name and A Pledge to the Body.”

A Workshop with Angélica Maria will explore a powerful reclamation of our identities. One part, through the lens of cultural lineage, language and ancestry, the other through our unique relationships to our bodies. Participants will explore the ways in which the world has trained us to view our physical appearance and our cultural identity. Through easy-to-follow prompts and reflective questions, the audience will dive into the power, and celebration of rewriting their narratives through poetry.

A Chicana writer and musician from the San Fernando Valley, Calif., Maria’s work focuses on telling stories that illuminate both the historic and current power of Latinas in literature and music.

Maria’s workshop is sponsored by BRCC Student Activities with funding assistance from the BRCC Cultural Affairs Committee.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Fall foliage expected to be ‘quite colorful’ in Virginia; first frost ‘later than usual’
2 Virginia, East Coast likely to feel effects of Category 5 Hurricane Lee next week
3 Drought warning: City of Staunton asks residents to reduce water usage
4 Mailbag: What’s at stake in the fight over the Augusta County closed session recording?
5 JMU storms back late, scores twice in fourth after weather delay, to stun UVA, 36-35

Latest News

food grocery store
Health, Local

SNAP benefits inadequate for moderately-priced meal in 78 American counties, including Augusta

Rebecca Barnabi
Fall Foliage at Sherando Lake
Environment, Local

Expert reveals the best weekends to view fall foliage in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Autumn is right around the corner with the official start on Sept. 23. The change of seasons means it won’t be long before leaves begin to change color.

powerball lottery tickets
Virginia

$1M winner from Virginia in Powerball drawing; jackpot up to $522M tonight

Crystal Graham

The third largest Powerball drawing of the year will be held tonight for an estimated $522 million.

anthony colandrea
Sports

One way the quarterback controversy at UVA could play out: Call this one the worst-case scenario

Chris Graham
police
Police, Virginia

Developing: Roanoke County fatal I-81 crash on Saturday involved tractor trailer, four vehicles

Crystal Graham
Patina Restaurant Waynesboro Virginia
Culture, Economy, Local

Patina Italian Inspired: High integrity, simple ingredients, contemporary approach

Crystal Graham
anthony colandrea
Sports

UVA freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea named ACC Rookie of the Week

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy