UVA Basketball alums Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter checked in at the 6:56 mark of the first quarter of Saturday’s Cleveland-Miami game, with their Cavs trailing the Heat, 12-4.

Jerome got on the board 23 seconds later with a drive to the bucket, then connected with Hunter for a bunny that got what Cleveland fans have taken to calling a “Cavalanche” going.

I miss when we had Cavalanches.

Cleveland closed out the quarter on a 29-8 scoring run, with Jerome scoring four points and dishing out five assists in the quarter – three of them on Hunter makes – as the Cavs went on to a 124-87 thrashing of Miami in Game 3 of the teams’ first-round NBA playoff series.

The win gives Cleveland, the #1 seed in the East, a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Jerome finished with 13 points and 11 assists, and Hunter put up 21 points for the Cavs in the win.

Both had bonkers plus/minus numbers – Hunter at +34, Jerome at +33.

Jarrett Allen had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland.