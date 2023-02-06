Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news biden to deliver state of the union address on tuesday what to watch for
U.S./World

Biden to deliver State of the Union address on Tuesday: What to watch for

Chris Graham
Published:
joe biden
(© lev radin – Shutterstock)

President Biden, in his second State of the Union address on Tuesday, will try to focus attention his administration’s successes, according to Virginia Tech political expert Karen Hult, who also thinks Biden will lay the foundation for a 2024 re-election bid.

With that in mind, Hult expects Biden to highlight his economic policies, which have held off the recession that economists have been predicting to be inevitable for going on 18 months now.

“We can expect him to touch on evidence of slowing inflation, stabilizing interest rates, and economic prosperity bolstered with boosts from infrastructure/CHIPS investments, while also recognizing the economic difficulties that exist for many,” said Hult, who also expects Biden to lay out the case for moving past COVID-19, the importance of raising the debt ceiling, and the need to continue support for Ukraine against Russian military aggression.

Hult also foresees Biden underscoring the need for increased focus on China, including the response to recent spy balloon incident and actions to balance the ongoing threat to Taiwan.

“When it comes to looking ahead, the president isn’t expected to specifically address a re-election bid, but he is likely to focus on the remaining work to be done. That includes increasing the minimum wage, initiatives to secure reproductive rights, and reducing racial disparities in law enforcement and the criminal justice system,” said Hult.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

franklin dunk
,

Virginia still hanging around in Top 10 in both polls after weekend road loss
Chris Graham
us politics congress

Democrats can’t get out of their own way on House GOP anti-‘socialism’ resolution
Chris Graham

The U.S. House voted last week to pass a resolution condemning “socialism,” the latest example of gotcha politics at its worst, and messaging disguised as governance.

powerball virginia lottery

Powerball mania: Jackpot grows to estimated $747 million
Crystal Graham

Powerball excitement is growing in Virginia. No ticket matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the estimated jackpot for the Monday, Feb. 6, drawing grows to $747 million.

carla williams
,

Carla Williams wanted a teardown: She and Tony Elliott need to be made to own it
Chris Graham
us politics congress

‘Fundamentally and necessarily opposed:’ House resolution condemns socialism
Rebecca Barnabi
, , , ,

Virginia’s 10th District receives $1.4M in federal grants for safe roads projects
Rebecca Barnabi
,

AARP is an independent, nonpartisan advocate for Virginia’s seniors
Perspectives

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy