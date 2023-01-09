Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news ben cline voted 15 times for kevin mccarthy for speaker but hes still a rebel
Opinion

Ben Cline voted 15 times for Kevin McCarthy for Speaker, but he’s still a rebel

Chris Graham
Published:
ben cline
Ben Cline. Photo courtesy Ben Cline congressional campaign.

Ben Cline wants to have it both ways, our friend Gene Zitver, the author of ClineWatch, noted in a weekend column on the House Speaker vote fiasco.

Republicans were eventually, after 15 ballots, able to get enough votes to elect Kevin McCarthy Speaker, but it took three days and a near-fistfight on the House floor to get it done.

Twenty far-right members of the House Republican caucus raked McCarthy over several barrels to extract concessions that will almost certainly neuter him for the next two years, if the slick Californian lasts that long.

Even after getting what they wanted from McCarthy, hilariously, the hardliners held out for an extra few ballots, just because they were having fun effing with him.

Cline, surprisingly, didn’t join in the fun. The Sixth District Republican was among the 147 Republicans who voted to decertify the 2020 election two Jan. 6ths ago, but Cline was a good boy in 2022, casting all 15 of his House Speaker votes for McCarthy.

No doubt he hopes McCarthy pats him on the head and tells him what a good boy he was in so doing.

The votes for McCarthy earned Cline sharp criticism on social media from the Never Kevins in the Sixth, which prompted him to post a video to social media to try to shore up the base.

In the video, Cline said he was “getting ready to head back from the swamp to Virginia’s beautiful Sixth District” – this is known in the carny pro wrestling business as working for the “cheap pop,” incidentally.

He then congratulated McCarthy, and in the same breath congratulated the Freedom Caucus, characterizing the effort to string out the House Speaker election as being about “reform” and “rules changes” aimed at allowing House Republicans to advance a “more conservative agenda.”

“That’s going to help us to make sure we secure the border, balance the budget, restore American energy independence,” Cline said. “You know, we’re gonna get these things done for the American people because that’s what we were sent here to do. I’m anxious to get to work. God bless you.”

Looks like somebody wished he’d stayed home last week.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

‘Through an African-American lens’ focus of community talks in February
Rebecca Barnabi
football money
,

Radio: Who ya got in tonight’s national championship game? Does TCU have a chance?
Chris Graham

AFP editor Chris Graham was a guest on Monday’s “Mark Moses Show” to help preview tonight’s Georgia-TCU game for the CFP national championship.

youth mental health
,

$245 million allocated to support mental health of youth, health care workforce
Crystal Graham

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded nearly $245 million in Bipartisan Safer Communities Act funding to support youth mental health, help the health care workforce address mental health needs and fund other critical mental health supports.

acc basketball
,

Virginia leads ACC teams in Top 25: Where does the conference rank nationally?
Chris Graham
,

UVA Health patient chosen as Children’s Miracle Network national advocate
Rebecca Barnabi
livestock veterinarian

Alarming shortage of rural veterinarians increases risks for food safety in U.S.
Crystal Graham
police
,

Update: Maryland man charged in Sunday shooting in Charlottesville
Chris Graham