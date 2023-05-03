BBB honors 13 Virginia high school seniors as Students of Integrity

The Better Business Bureau serving Western Virginia honored 13 area high school seniors at the 20th annual Student of Integrity scholarship awards dinner on April 26 in Roanoke. Two students were honored from Wilson Memorial High School and one student from Waynesboro High School.

Each student was awarded a $1,500 scholarship at the event which recognizes students for demonstrating ethics through leadership, community service and overall personal integrity.

Since the program’s inception in 2003, BBB has received more than 2,530 scholarship applications from more than 150 schools and awarded $247,000 in scholarships to 256 deserving students throughout Western Virginia.

Here are the students who earned this distinction:

Noah Cavin, Thomas Walker High School

Marcos Chapa, Wilson Memorial High School

Caitlyn Codding, Blue Ridge Christian School

Reagan Dorsey, Lord Botetourt High School

Alexis Garten, Magna Vista High School

Carson Gilmore, Blacksburg High School

Sydney Haddox, William Byrd High School

Andrew Lantz, Eastern Mennonite High School

Tanner Long, Auburn High School

Bailey Morris, Rustburg High School

Reese Redford, Salem High School

Graham Reed, Wilson Memorial High School

Natalie Reed, Waynesboro High School

Each year, a total of 150 public and private high schools, as well as home schools, within the BBB 32-county service area are invited to participate by selecting their own Students of Integrity to submit entries to the BBB.