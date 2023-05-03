Countries
newsbbb honors 13 virginia high school seniors as students of integrity
Virginia

BBB honors 13 Virginia high school seniors as Students of Integrity

Crystal Graham
Published date:

better business bureauThe Better Business Bureau serving Western Virginia honored 13 area high school seniors at the 20th annual Student of Integrity scholarship awards dinner on April 26 in Roanoke. Two students were honored from Wilson Memorial High School and one student from Waynesboro High School.

Each student was awarded a $1,500 scholarship at the event which recognizes students for demonstrating ethics through leadership, community service and overall personal integrity.

Since the program’s inception in 2003, BBB has received more than 2,530 scholarship applications from more than 150 schools and awarded $247,000 in scholarships to 256 deserving students throughout Western Virginia.

Here are the students who earned this distinction:

  • Noah Cavin, Thomas Walker High School
  • Marcos Chapa, Wilson Memorial High School
  • Caitlyn Codding, Blue Ridge Christian School
  • Reagan Dorsey, Lord Botetourt High School
  • Alexis Garten, Magna Vista High School
  • Carson Gilmore, Blacksburg High School
  • Sydney Haddox, William Byrd High School
  • Andrew Lantz, Eastern Mennonite High School
  • Tanner Long, Auburn High School
  • Bailey Morris, Rustburg High School
  • Reese Redford, Salem High School
  • Graham Reed, Wilson Memorial High School
  • Natalie Reed, Waynesboro High School

Each year, a total of 150 public and private high schools, as well as home schools, within the BBB 32-county service area are invited to participate by selecting their own Students of Integrity to submit entries to the BBB.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

