Baseball: VMI bombs Richmond, Liberty outlasts Longwood

VMI 10, Richmond 2

VMI won its fifth game in the last six tries Wednesday as the Keydets defeated visiting Richmond 10-2 in non-conference play from Gray-Minor Stadium.

The VMI offense was nearly unstoppable early on, scoring six runs in the first, one in the second and three in the third inning.

Cole Jenkins launched a three-run home run to left field as part of the six-run first inning.

Justin Starke went 2-4 with a home run and two runs scored.

Ty Swaim lashed three base hits with a triple and two stolen bases.

JT Inskeep worked four innings for the win. Nathan Light tossed two innings of scoreless relief, striking out four.

Will Riley fanned eight Spiders in his three innings of one-hit ball for his second save of the year.

Liberty 9, Longwood 7

The Liberty Flames slipped by the Longwood Lancers, 9-7, in the Flames’ home opener Wednesday at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Flames’ lefthander Garrett Gainey held the Lancers in check over the first six innings of the contest. The junior gave up two runs on three hits, striking out four. He did not walk a batter.

Liberty rightfielder Camden Troyer had two hits, including his third home run of the season, and drove in five runs in the contest.

Liberty evens its record at 4-4 on the season. Longwood drops to 2-8.